Grammy, Emmy and Tony-Award Winner, and 3x Oscar Nominee, Cynthia Erivo to Perform New 'Wicked' Audiobook from RBmedia

Cynthia Erivo photo and Wicked audiobook cover RBmedia logo

Gregory Maguire’s beloved classic, featuring a powerful new audio experience by the award-winning actress, is coming to listeners later this year

I feel deeply connected to Elphaba…and now I’m eager to begin an adventure with her whilst exploring the full world of ‘Wicked’ and its myriad of other characters in the audiobook.” — Cynthia Erivo

LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that Cynthia Erivo will voice a new audiobook edition of Gregory Maguire’s “Wicked,” the “New York Times” bestseller and basis for the #1 smash hit movie. “Wicked,” narrated by Cynthia Erivo, is available for pre-order now and will be published later this year by Recorded Books, RBmedia’s flagship audio brand.Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and TonyAward–winning and 3x Oscar nominated actress, singer, and producer who most recently starred as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in the record-breaking film adaptation of “Wicked.” Erivo has received widespread critical acclaim and rave reviews for her performance as Elphaba, including Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, Critics’ Choice, NAACP, and BAFTA nominations.Cynthia Erivo said, “I’m incredibly excited to narrate ‘Wicked,’ especially after having had the privilege of portraying Elphaba on screen. I feel deeply connected to Elphaba. We have been on quite the journey together, and now I’m eager to begin an adventure with her whilst exploring the full world of ‘Wicked’ and its myriad of other characters in the audiobook. I’m looking forward to bringing this incredible story to life in a new way for listeners, and I hope it resonates as deeply with them as I know it will with me.”Heralded as an instant classic of fantasy literature, Gregory Maguire’s “Wicked” is a wonderfully imaginative retelling of “The Wizard of Oz” from the Wicked Witch’s point of view. Elphaba is born with green skin, a precocious mind, and a talent for magic. An outcast throughout her childhood, she finds acceptance at the University in the Emerald City. But when Elphaba discovers Oz’s darker side, she sets out to protect its unwanted creatures, becoming known as the Wicked Witch.Maguire’s novel inspired the blockbuster Broadway musical of the same name as well as the recent major motion picture. The film had 10 nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. The sequel, “Wicked: For Good,” is scheduled to land in theaters this November.“Three decades after its debut, ‘Wicked’ remains one of the most clever revisionist novels of our time,” said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. “In that spirit, we’re revising and updating the narration of the audiobook to feature the novel’s most gifted interpreter. Cynthia’s work behind the mic, and her exploration of identity and belonging, will resonate with all who encounter it and bring these themes to life in a way that inspires and captivates a new generation.”###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 90,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company’s powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.