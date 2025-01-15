Nexigen Announces Strategic Partnership with Glean to Empower Organizations with Cutting-Edge Knowledge Management Tools

Nexigen is your trusted IT partner and provider, specializing in cyber, cloud, and AI

Nexigen has announced an exciting strategic partnership with Glean to help employees find and understand knowledge and automate tasks.

We deliver solutions that solve real business challenges. Glean empowers organizations to unlock the full value of their knowledge while maintaining enterprise-grade security and compliance.” — Jon Salisbury, Nexigen CEO

NEWPORT, KY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexigen Announces Strategic Partnership with Glean to Empower Organizations with Cutting-Edge Knowledge Management ToolsNexigen, a leader in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity innovation, announced an exciting strategic partnership with Work AI leader Glean to help employees find and understand knowledge, generate content, and automate tasks.The partnership will bring Glean’s powerful knowledge management and enterprise search capabilities to organizations of all sizes, enabling them to harness the full potential of their data and enhance productivity.Driving Innovation TogetherAs organizations increasingly rely on distributed data across multiple platforms, the challenge of accessing relevant information efficiently has never been greater. Glean’s innovative platform provides a unified search experience, empowering teams to discover and analyze knowledge from across more than 100 connected applications, including email, documents, and internal databases.By partnering with Glean, Nexigen will deliver tailored solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, supporting better decision-making, collaboration, and operational efficiency.Making Knowledge Accessible for AllThis partnership reflects Nexigen’s ongoing commitment to providing scalable, enterprise-grade technology solutions to businesses of all sizes. Whether a small startup or a global enterprise, organizations will benefit from:• Unified Search Across Tools: Instant access to critical information from across business apps.• AI-Driven Insights: Intelligent recommendations to support smarter, faster work.• Enhanced Security: Compliance-focused integration for secure knowledge management.A Shared Vision for the FutureJon Salisbury, CEO at Nexigen, commented:“At Nexigen, we are focused on delivering solutions that solve real business challenges. Our partnership with Glean will empower organizations to unlock the full value of their knowledge while maintaining enterprise-grade security and compliance. We’re thrilled to bring this innovative technology to our customers.”Arvind Jain, founder and CEO of Glean, added:“The proliferation of SaaS apps and the data they house has fundamentally changed the way we work, leading to fragmented and distributed information across various tools. Our strategic partnership with Nexigen empowers our joint, global customers to harness and scale the power of AI to gain contextual knowledge and ultimately drive productivity, innovation, and meaningful day-to-day work.”Discover the Future of Knowledge ManagementTake the first step toward transforming the way your organization works. Request a demo today to see Glean’s powerful platform in action and learn how it can revolutionize your team’s productivity. Additionally, join us for an upcoming informational webinar to explore how Nexigen and Glean are reshaping enterprise knowledge management. For more information and to register, visit Nexigen.com.About NexigenHeadquartered in Newport, KY, Nexigen is an industry leader in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity. Through its Nexigen Labs, launching in 2025, the company fosters innovation, education, and partnerships to shape the future of technology.

