Count Me In and Genome Medical Partner to Provide Genetic Services to Patients Participating in Rare Cancer Research

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Count Me In , a non-profit cancer research platform led by the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard , and Genome Medical , the nation’s leading telehealth provider of genetic services, have partnered to provide genetic services to patients participating in two separate research projects.These projects, known as the Leiomyosarcoma (LMS) and Osteosarcoma (OS) projects, are focused on accelerating and improving understanding of rare cancers, for which current treatments are limited and have not changed significantly in the last few decades.Sarcomas are a category of cancers that arise in bone (osteosarcoma) or soft tissues, of which leiomyosarcoma is one type. There are over 70 known subtypes of sarcoma.Since each subtype may have a different origin or cause, it has been difficult to collect enough data to gain needed insights into causes and successful treatments. To gain a better understanding of these cancers and drive innovation and discoveries, Count Me In is building LMS and OS specific datasets by engaging with patient communities, collecting biospecimens, performing genomic sequencing on cancerous and noncancerous tissue samples, and collecting clinical information and personal and family experiences.Count Me In data is regularly shared with the biomedical research community without revealing the identity of research participants to accelerate the pace of cancer research.Patients participating in Count Me In studies accelerate research by contributing information about their cancer and experience through the organization’s online platform. By consenting to the studies, participants allow access to their medical records and stored tumor samples, as well as submit germline samples for sequencing.As part of that process, qualifying Count Me In LMS and OS project participants are referred to Genome Medical for genetic counseling and given the option to have clinical germline genetic testing. This allows eligible participants to receive clinically actionable molecular sequencing results while also contributing to the benefits of research participation and shared learnings from the Count Me In projects.“Diverse patient data is critical for the advancement of research and clinical trials, and the inclusion of genetic services provides the research community with needed information about the patients, as well as providing the patients with clinical information they need to make decisions about their health,” says Jill Davies, CEO, Genome Medical. “Part of our mission as a genetic services organization is contributing to genetics research and supporting projects that accelerate the global understanding of rare diseases. We are honored to support patients working with Count Me In as they gather the clinical and genetic data needed for the advancement of critical therapies and, eventually, cures for rare disease.”Diane Diehl, PhD, Director of Scientific Operations at Count Me In, shares, “We are thrilled to partner with Genome Medical to offer genetic services to eligible participants, ensuring they receive personalized insights that may inform their care while working together to advance cancer research.”Katie Janeway, MD, Pediatric Oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Principal Investigator for Count Me In’s OS and LMS Projects, adds, “By integrating clinical genetic data with our research, we can better understand the genetic underpinnings of rare cancers like leiomyosarcoma and osteosarcoma, and ultimately accelerate the development of more targeted discoveries for these challenging diseases.”Count Me In’s Osteosarcoma and Leiomyosarcoma Projects are made possible by federal funding through the Participant Engagement and Cancer Genome Sequencing (PE-CGS) grant as part of the Cancer Moonshot (Grant #5U2CCA252974-05 & NIH RePORTER). Learn more about PE-CGS.About Genome MedicalGenome Medical is making genetics care accessible and actionable for patients through seven-day-a-week access to clinical genetic services. By partnering with health systems, molecular testing laboratories and life sciences organizations, we expand the practice and impact of genomic medicine to improve patient care. With our team of genetics providers we support our partners by providing expert clinical services including pre- and post-test genetic counseling, genetic test review and authorization, genetic risk assessments and genetic program advisory services. Our clinical trial matching and real world data offerings help accelerate our partners’ therapy development and commercialization efforts. Genome Medical placed No. 663 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America, received the MedTech Breakthrough 2024 “Best Overall Genomics Award” and 2023 “Genomics Innovation Award” and has been recognized as the “Top 50 in Digital Health” by Fenwick & West and Goldman Sachs. To learn more, visit genomemedical.com and follow @GenomeMed.Genome Medical Media Contact:Ingrid Ougland425-829-4779ingrid@genomemedical.comAbout Count Me InCount Me In is a direct-to-patient research platform of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard that aims to accelerate the pace of cancer research by collecting and analyzing comprehensive data from all patients with cancer residing in the United States or Canada. The program is a collaborative effort between patients, caregivers, researchers, and clinicians. For more information, visit JoinCountMeIn.org.Count Me In Media Contact:Melissa Chiumientomchiumie@broadinstitute.org

