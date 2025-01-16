Selective Search Names Brad Blettner As New CEO

Announcement Comes As Top Matchmaking Firm Prepares To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

This is going to be a very exciting time for the brand as we leverage our 25 years of experience while laying the groundwork for an even brighter future.” — Brad Blettner, CEO of Selective Search

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selective Search , the nation’s leading luxury matchmaking firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Brad Blettner as the company’s new CEO.As the former Chief Revenue Officer at private jet aviation company flyExclusive, Brad brings a wealth of experience delivering exceptional services to a discerning clientele. During his time at flyExclusive, Brad spearheaded the development of the company's industry-first Jet Club partnership program and Fractional launch, led its growth efforts for sales, marketing and customer experience up to and through flyExclusive becoming a publicly traded company in 2024.Prior to joining flyExclusive, Brad held positions such as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Delta Private Jets and Vice President of Business Development for the Cincinnati Reds Major League Baseball team. The breadth of his experience building successful brands across a variety of industries makes him a strong asset to the Selective Search team.“We are thrilled to welcome Brad to Selective Search,” says Barbie Adler, the Founder and President of Selective Search. “Maintaining the continuity of our company culture has always been an integral part of our success, and I believe that Brad will be an excellent addition to the team. We look forward to pursuing this next phase of growth with him.”The news of Brad’s appointment comes as the brand prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.Known for its proprietary Meet Your Future process–a private, secure, and thorough intake process that has allowed the firm to successfully match over 4,000 happy couples–Selective Search currently boasts the highest success rate (89%) and largest client pool (over 285,000 singles) in the industry. The company is known for its focus on helping singles find lasting love by providing an in-depth intake interview to get to know their values, goals, and relationship history, exploring over 225 key personal, professional, and social indicators desired in a partner to help focus the search, and only introducing clients to “must-meet” individuals with high compatibility.The company has achieved a steady track record of success, achieving consistent double-digit revenue growth and causing its average contract value to increase year over year. Brad’s proven track record of helping brands take their services to the next level makes him a powerful addition to the team.Brad Blettner’s appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Selective Search as it prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary. With a proven history of excellence and innovation, the company stands poised to continue its legacy of connecting people and creating meaningful, lasting relationships.“I am excited to play a role in shaping the future of Selective Search,” says Brad. “The brand has already created such a revered name for itself that I believe the sky is the limit when it comes to growth over the next few years. This is going to be a very exciting time for the brand as we leverage our 25 years of experience while laying the groundwork for an even brighter future.”Under Brad’s leadership, Selective Search is set to elevate its services and build upon its remarkable track record of success. With a clear vision for the future, the firm remains dedicated to its mission of helping singles find lasting love through personalized, unmatched expertise.About Selective SearchSelective Search is a premier luxury matchmaking firm with the largest candidate pool (over 285,000 singles) and the highest success rate (89%) in the industry. Selective Search combines a personalized interview process with a review of over 225 key indicators to ensure that users find the right match from day one. Boasting an accomplished team of expert matchmakers, the firm offers private, personalized, efficient services to help singles succeed in love.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.