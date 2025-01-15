WBE Canada Announces Heather J. Barker as the New President to Lead Growth and Diversity Initiatives

WBE Canada Logo Heather Barker, President of WBE Canada

The WBE Canada Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather J. Barker as President of WBE Canada, effective January 13, 2025.

More than ever, supplier diversity is a strategic imperative and asset to any organization. I am excited to work with Board of Directors to take WBE Canada to the next level. ” — Heather Barker, President of WBE Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The WBE Canada Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather J. Barker as President of Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada), effective January 13, 2025.The Board of Directors sees Heather’s appointment as a key step in advancing WBE Canada’s mission. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are thrilled to welcome Heather as our new President", said Celso Afonseca, Chair of the WBE Canada Board. “With a shared commitment to fostering the growth of women-owned businesses, innovation in promoting supplier diversity, and continuing to build the WBE Canada community, we are confident that Heather's leadership will inspire innovative concepts and drive strategic initiatives that will propel our community to new heights. We look forward to working together to cultivate a culture of inclusion, collaboration, and meaningful connections. The board of directors would also like to thank Charli Law Jury, Director of Finance and Operations for overseeing WBE Canada’s leadership over the past 8 months in her role as Interim CEO.”Heather is a results-oriented and influential Regulatory and Government Affairs Executive. As a Senior Business Leader, she has over 25 years of experience across multiple sectors in global roles for large international companies in Canada, US and Europe.She is also a learning & development expert and a certified Organizational and Relationship Systems Coach (ORSC). Heather’s skills include enterprise leadership, regulatory & government relations and team development. With a collaborative and inclusive approach to work, she is experienced in organizational design and leading successfully through change. Heather has extensive experience on multiple boards of directors (industry and non-profit) and high-level stakeholder groups.Expressing her enthusiasm for the role, Heather shared: "I am delighted to join WBE Canada and am very inspired by the mission to build and grow a strong Canadian ecosystem to connect women-owned businesses with corporations & governments . More than ever, supplier diversity is a strategic imperative and asset to any organization. I am excited to work with such a purpose-driven team and Board of Directors and am confident we can collectively take WBE Canada to the next level. I am also eager to continue and build on the exceptional work the WBE Canada team has accomplished this past year under the leadership of Charli Law Jury and Jennifer Popowycz.”In addition to her extensive professional achievements, Heather has a rich history of leadership and advocacy. She completed a Leading Through Change program at INSEAD International Business School in France. She is an energetic external speaker and published author of #MyVoice Vol 6. A champion of DEI, she was a founding member of the Network of Executive Women Mentoring Committee and actively served on LEAD (Leading Executives Advancing Diversity).In her personal time, Heather enjoys hiking, skiing and golfing, spending time at her cottage with her husband Guy and dog Ferris.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.