WBE Canada Announces Winners of the 2024 Excellence Awards

Celebrating 15 Years of Supplier Diversity: Honoring Exceptional Women-Owned Businesses and Industry Leaders at WBE Canada’s 2024 National Conference

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 Excellence Awards , presented during its 15th National Conference, held on November 13-14, 2024, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Airport & Conference Centre in Toronto, ON.WBE Canada’s Excellence Awards showcase and celebrate achievements in supplier diversity among its certified WBE community, Corporate Members, and partner organizations. More than 375 attendees joined the conference to applaud the exceptional accomplishments of women-owned businesses and the outstanding progress made by corporate and government members in creating opportunities for WBEs within their supply chains, driving Canada’s economic growth in communities across the country and globally.“WBE Canada’s 2024 Excellence Awards proudly recognized the outstanding achievements in supplier diversity that have propelled women-owned businesses, Corporate Members, and partner organizations to new heights. New this year was the WBE Canada Advocate Award, recognizing Partners and Corporate Members who go above and beyond in providing business support to WBE Canada and our communities through collaboration and guidance,” said Charli Law Jury, Interim CEO, WBE Canada.2024 Excellence Award Winners(Presented in order of announcement)2024 Most Improved Supplier Diversity Program: Manulife Financial2024 WBE Rising Star: Strathmore Landscape Contractors (1997) Ltd.2024 WBE Leadership: AGS Rehab Solutions Inc.2024 WBE Canada Champion: Kayla Maduk, Bell Canada2024 Top WBE Supplier: Brock Solutions2024 Top Supplier Diversity Leader: David Hunt, Canada Post Corporation2024 Award of Distinction: BMO2024 Top Corporation in Supplier Diversity: Manulife Financial2024 Top WBE Exporter: Brock Solutions2024 WBE Canada Advocate Award – Partner: Centre for Women in Business2024 WBE Canada Advocate Award – Corporate: RBCThe 2024 National Conference celebrated WBE Canada’s 15th anniversary under the theme “Inspiring Diversity & Inclusion in Canada’s Supply Chains.” This year’s conference emphasized the importance of community, collaboration, and the transformative benefits of working together.With over 375 attendees, 46 tradeshow booths, and six outstanding keynote speakers—including Cassie Campbell-Pascall, captain of the Canadian Olympic Hockey Team—this year’s event exemplified the remarkable progress in supplier diversity driven by partnership and inclusion. It also highlighted the critical role women-owned businesses play in fostering economic prosperity across Canada.Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Excellence Awards!A heartfelt thank you to our Supplier Diversity Champions - BMO, Manulife Financial and RBC and all our sponsors for making WBE Canada’s 2024 National Conference a resounding success and an unforgettable experience.About WBE CanadaWomen Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to connecting Canadian women-owned businesses with corporate and government supply chains. With over 700 Certified WBEs in its database, WBE Canada is the largest certifying council in Canada committed to equipping women-owned businesses with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.For more information about WBE Canada: wbecanada.caFor more information about certification: wbecanada.ca/certificationAbout the WBE Canada National ConferenceThe WBE Canada National Conference offers networking, collaboration, and promotional opportunities for Canadian women-owned businesses, as well as buyers and leaders from corporate and government organizations. Whether you’re a current member, a certified women-owned business, a partner to WBE Canada, or an organization seeking to enhance diversity or expand into new markets, this event is for you.The 2024 National Conference and Expo highlighted WBE Canada’s 15 years of inspiring inclusion and diversity in supply chains. It showcased how supplier diversity initiatives create opportunities for women-owned businesses to innovate, inspire progress, and foster economic prosperity across Canada.For more information about the 2024 National Conference & Expo, visit: wbeconference.ca

