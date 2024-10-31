WBE Canada announces Keynote Speaker at the 15th National Conference & Expo

Cassie Campbell-Pascall 2024 WBE Canada National Conference & Expo 2024 WBE Canada Expo

WBE Canada is excited to announce Cassie Campbell-Pascall as the keynote speaker for its 15th National Conference, on November 13-14, 2024, in Toronto, ON.

We are thrilled to have Cassie Campbell-Pascall join us. Her insights on leadership, teamwork, and overcoming challenges will resonate with every attendee.” — Charli Law jury, Interim CEO, WBE Canada

TORONTO, CANADA, CANADA, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WBE Canada is excited to announce Cassie Campbell-Pascall , a hockey legend, author and TV broadcaster as the keynote speaker for its 15th National Conference & Expo, taking place November 13-14, 2024, in Toronto, ON.Campbell-Pascall has led her teams to Olympic and World Championship victories. As the first woman to provide commentary on Hockey Night in Canada, she now serves as an ESPN analyst. WBE Canada is excited to have Cassie deliver its keynote speech as part of celebrating 15 years of Inspiring Diversity and Inclusion in Supply Chains, empowering women-owned businesses and fostering Canada’s large corporations and government organizations to include diverse suppliers in their procurement. Drawing from her experience as captain of the Canadian Women’s Olympic Hockey Team, Campbell-Pascall will explore themes of leadership, teamwork, motivation, and breaking barriers in male-dominated industries like NHL broadcasting.“We are thrilled to have Cassie Campbell-Pascall join us. Her insights on leadership, teamwork, and overcoming challenges will resonate with every attendee,” said Chali Law Jury, WBE Canada’s Interim CEO.Over 350 attendees are expected at this year’s conference, a pivotal event for women entrepreneurs, business leaders, and champions of supplier diversity. While regular registration is now closed, tickets for the WBE Expo are still available, allowing attendees to explore over 40 exhibitor booths featuring women-owned businesses, corporations, and WBE Canada partners.The 15th-anniversary event promises an impressive lineup of speakers and sessions, focusing on key areas like leadership development, business growth strategies, and supplier diversity initiatives.Highlights include:- Inspiring Sessions and Panels: Expert-led sessions and panel discussions will provide attendees with practical tools and strategies to grow and scale their businesses. Topics include navigating procurement opportunities, fostering innovation, and team collaboration.-High-Profile Speakers: In addition to Campbell-Pascall, the conference will feature prominent leaders from various industries including Carolyn Stern, EI Experience; Charmaine Hammond, Hammond International Inc.; Chinyere Eni, RBC and others sharing their unique insights on diversity, inclusion, and the evolving landscape of supplier diversity.- Unmatched Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have exclusive access to networking sessions, empowering women entrepreneurs and corporate representatives to engage in meaningful conversations and forge valuable business connections.Join WBE Canada to celebrate 15 years of Inspiring Diversity and Inclusion in Supply Chains, building a community that drives economic growth through the power of diverse suppliers.Get your WBE Expo tickets here: wbeconference.ca

