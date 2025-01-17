Cloudwick Strengthens Its Position as a Trusted Partner for Public Sector by Attaining the AWS Government ISV Competency

Cloudwick Attains AWS Government ISV Competency

The competency reaffirms Cloudwick's ability to serve government agencies effectively by complying with the sector's stringent needs.

Achieving the AWS Government ISV Competency is a significant milestone for Cloudwick and a testament to our commitment to helping government agencies accelerate their digital transformation journeys” — Mani Chhabra

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudwick, a leading provider of data modernization and cloud transformation solutions, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Competency. This prestigious recognition underscores Cloudwick’s deep expertise and proven success in delivering secure and scalable solutions tailored for public sector organizations.With this achievement, Cloudwick joins an exclusive group of AWS partners recognized for their ability to meet the compliance, security, and operational needs of government agencies. The AWS Government ISV Competency highlights Cloudwick’s commitment to enabling public sector clients to unlock the power of their data through advanced cloud technologies.“Achieving the AWS Government ISV Competency is a significant milestone for Cloudwick and a testament to our commitment to helping government agencies accelerate their digital transformation journeys,” said Mani Chhabra , CEO of Cloudwick. “Public sector organizations face unique challenges when it comes to data security, compliance, and scalability. Our expertise, combined with the power of AWS, allows us to provide best-in-class solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for government agencies.”Cloudwick’s Proven Track Record in Public Sector Solutions: Cloudwick has a long history of working with public sector clients across federal, state, and local governments. Through its flagship product, Amorphic Data Platform , Cloudwick enables organizations to manage, access, and analyze their data more efficiently while meeting stringent regulatory requirements. Amorphic simplifies data operations by providing a unified, fully managed data lake solution on AWS.With a focus on security and compliance, Amorphic has been instrumental in helping government agencies:o Improve data-driven decision-making.o Simplify compliance with security frameworks.o Reduce operational complexities and costs.The Importance of the AWS Government ISV Competency: The AWS Government ISV Competency recognizes partners that demonstrate technical proficiency and customer success in delivering solutions for government clients. Competency partners must pass a rigorous validation process that includes architectural reviews and customer case studies.For public sector organizations, working with a competency partner like Cloudwick provides assurance that they are engaging with a trusted provider that understands their unique requirements. Cloudwick’s solutions help agencies securely manage data, accelerate cloud adoption, and leverage AI and machine learning to improve services.“As government agencies continue to modernize their infrastructure and adopt cloud technologies, the need for trusted partners with specialized expertise is more critical than ever,” said Mark Schreiber, General Manager, US, at Cloudwick. “Achieving the AWS Government ISV Competency further validates our capabilities to support public sector organizations in transforming their operations.”A Commitment to Security and Compliance: Cloudwick’s solutions align with key government standards. By achieving the AWS Government ISV Competency, Cloudwick reinforces its commitment to delivering secure solutions that meet public sector requirements.Cloudwick’s Amorphic Data Platform supports various use cases, including:o Smart city initiatives that leverage IoT data to improve services.o Public health data management for effective disease tracking.o Data-sharing platforms that promote agency collaboration while maintaining data privacy.Looking Ahead: Achieving the AWS Government ISV Competency positions Cloudwick to better support government agencies transitioning to cloud-based infrastructures. Cloudwick plans to continue investing in its public sector solutions, expanding offerings to address evolving needs.Cloudwick’s CEO, Mani Chhabra, concluded, “This recognition from AWS solidifies our position as a trusted partner for government agencies. We remain committed to delivering secure, scalable, and innovative solutions that empower public sector organizations to achieve their missions.”About Cloudwick: Cloudwick is a leading provider of cloud-native data solutions and an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, dedicated to delivering robust, scalable, and innovative analytics platforms. Leveraging the Amorphic Data Platform and other cutting-edge technologies, Cloudwick helps clients across industries streamline data workflows, unlock real-time insights, and meet complex compliance requirements—driving both business value and social impact.

