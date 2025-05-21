Introducing Amorphic by Cloudwick: The AI-Ready Data Platform Built for Government Agencies

Cloudwick Launches Amorphic 3.0

Built for government, Amorphic simplifies data, AI, and automation—enabling public agencies to modernize, reduce manual work, and improve service delivery.

We built Amorphic to help public agencies activate their data and deploy AI so they can make faster, informed decisions.” — Natasha Nicolai

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudwick is pleased to introduce Amorphic, a revolutionary data foundation platform built specifically for public sector agencies.Designed to address the mounting challenges of outdated systems, fractured data, and manual processes, Amorphic empowers government organizations to modernize operations, harness the power of AI, and deliver faster, smarter, and more secure services to constituents."Government work shouldn’t feel broken," said Natasha Nicolai , Chief Technology Officer at Cloudwick. "We built Amorphic to help public agencies activate their data and deploy AI so they can make faster, informed decisions. We’re proud to offer a platform that matches the urgency and mission-critical nature of public service work."Across the US, outdated IT infrastructure continues to strain government resources. The federal government spends over $100 billion annually* on IT and cyber-related investments, with nearly 80% going toward maintaining aging systems. Meanwhile, at the state and local government level, IT spend is expected to exceed $153 billion in 2025*.These legacy systems not only drain budgets, but they also expose agencies to increased cybersecurity risks, operational inefficiencies, and stalled innovation.Cloudwick’s Amorphic platform provides a breakthrough alternative, without the exorbitant price tag. With Amorphic, public agencies can:- Consolidate and clean siloed data into a single, governed, secure environment- Automate manual tasks like approvals, document extraction, and classification using AI- Deploy in minutes, not months—with no large engineering team required- Control their data completely, keeping everything inside their AWS environment- Enable staff to focus on high-impact work, not repetitive tasksBuilt by former government leaders and top data engineers, Amorphic provides the ideal data foundation and intelligent automation for public agencies that want to innovate, prepare for the future, and better serve constituents."Our public servants are doing incredible work every day. We built Amorphic to make their lives easier by providing a foundation they can use for decades to gather, share, and analyze critical data,” said Casey Burns , Chief Growth Officer at Cloudwick. “With Amorphic, they can automate the time-consuming, manual tasks and focus more of their energy on the high-touch, people-focused work that only they can do.”To learn more about Amorphic, visit: https://cloudwick.com/platform/amorphic/en-us About Cloudwick: Cloudwick is a trusted leader in data, automation, and AI solutions for public sector and enterprise organizations. Through its flagship Amorphic Data Platform and tailored solutions, Cloudwick helps agencies modernize operations, unlock insights, and drive impact securely and efficiently.Founded by data engineers and leaders with government experience, Cloudwick has proudly served agencies across public health, safety, human services, and more for over 15 years. Learn more at www.cloudwick.com *References:1. https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-23-106821 2. https://www.govtech.com/budget-finance/new-administration-new-budget-picture-for-state-and-local-government

