Cirrus Assessment Appoints Ela Slutski as New MD to Lead Customer-Centric Growth

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cirrus Assessment , a leading provider of online assessment solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ela Slutski as its new Managing Director. Ela succeeds founder Vegard Sivertsen, who will continue shaping the company’s strategic direction as a member of the Board of Directors. As a long-time member of the Cirrus team, Ela brings a deep understanding of the company and its operations. Her appointment ensures a seamless transition and reinforces Cirrus’ focus on delivering customer-centred e-assessment solutions.With over 20 years of leadership experience, Ela Slutski has built a career on driving growth and delivering solutions tailored to customer needs. As Chief Operating Officer, she spearheaded initiatives that improved efficiency, enhanced customer outcomes, and positioned Cirrus as a trusted partner in high-stakes e-assessment. Previously, as Head of Services, she worked closely with educational organisations to understand their needs and ensure Cirrus’ e-assessment solutions delivered real value.Ela also brings entrepreneurial experience, having co-founded a successful startup and held senior roles across customer success and business strategy. Her dynamic leadership style and collaborative approach make her uniquely qualified to guide Cirrus into its next phase of growth.“Cirrus has always focused on simplifying assessments while empowering our customers to achieve their goals. I am excited to lead our talented team as we strengthen our customer-led approach and continue to innovate,” said Ela Slutski, Managing Director.Ela Slutski’s appointment emphasises Cirrus’ commitment to making online assessments intuitive, reliable, and efficient for educators and learners alike. Her focus on combining innovation with customer success aligns perfectly with the company’s mission to help customers deliver stress-free online exams without compromising on quality or reliability.Founder Vegard Sivertsen commented, “Ela’s leadership, dedication to customer needs, and strategic vision make her the perfect choice to lead Cirrus into its next chapter. I’m confident she will build on our strengths while embracing the opportunities ahead, and I look forward to supporting her from the Board.”For more information about Cirrus Assessment and its services, please visit www.cirrusassessment.com About Cirrus AssessmentCirrus Assessment is committed to simplifying the e-assessment experience with exceptional support and customer service that removes the stress from online exams. Our end-to-end online exam platform streamlines every aspect of the assessment process - from booking and creation to delivery, marking, analysis and credentialing. Educators can develop superior exams with sophisticated question types, structured blueprints, and comprehensive psychometric analysis. As a leader in high-stakes exam security, Cirrus integrates advanced anti-cheating technology, boasts ISO 27001 certification, and maintains 99.9% uptime. https://cirrusassessment.com/

