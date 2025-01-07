Cirrus and TEAMCo Join Forces to Bring Flexible, Modern Exam Centres to Life

Cirrus Assessment logo

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cirrus Assessment and TEAMCo are teaming up to make exam delivery more accessible, secure, and flexible. This partnership blends Cirrus’ user-friendly e-assessment platform with TEAMCo’s venue management expertise to create a new approach to exams built around flexibility and ease of access.Imagine a testing experience that meets candidates where they are - that’s what this partnership is all about. By combining Cirrus’s powerful digital exam platform with TEAMCo’s adaptable pop-up test centre services, organisations now have a complete solution for managing exams anywhere, anytime.Cirrus Assessment is transforming the way organisations deliver high-stakes exams. With a platform designed to make exams easier to create, manage, and deliver, Cirrus gives educational and professional institutions the tools they need to build meaningful assessments - whether it’s flexible question types, automated scoring, or a wide range of integrations. At its core, Cirrus is all about helping their partners keep things running smoothly so they can focus on what really matters: supporting test-takers. Committed to flexibility in exam delivery, Cirrus offers options in fixed and pop-up test centres, as well as remote solutions, allowing candidates to take exams anytime, anywhere in the world.TEAMCo brings years of hands-on experience in high-stakes exam logistics, handling everything from candidate registration to on-site coordination with a focus on security and peace of mind. Located throughout the UK, they offer a wide range of locations in Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Leeds, Manchester, and Reading, just to name a few. Their expertise makes complex exam setups feel straightforward, allowing organisations to run exams with confidence and ease. Together, Cirrus and TEAMCo are raising the bar for assessment delivery, blending digital innovation with tried-and-true logistical support to help institutions connect with candidates everywhere.“This partnership with TEAMCo is about rethinking how we deliver exams,” said Ela Slutski, CEO of Cirrus. “Together, we’re giving organisations the freedom to offer exams in flexible, secure settings without the usual stress of logistics. It’s a win for everyone involved.”Cirrus’s platform supports every step of the assessment process - from designing items and securely delivering exams to automated grading and data insights - while TEAMCo’s flexible test centres handle the on-the-ground details that make a smooth examination experience possible. Clients can now streamline exam scheduling, coordinate venues, and easily scale up capacity, knowing their candidates are in good hands.“Our collaboration with Cirrus reflects our shared commitment to providing robust, candidate-first solutions. We’re proud to be creating a future for exam delivery that blends flexibility with unmatched operational excellence,” said Tom Vidler, Co-Founder and Commercial Director of TEAMCo.“As exams and certifications continue to evolve, this partnership offers a solution designed to grow with changing needs. It’s a collaboration that puts candidates first, with Cirrus and TEAMCo leading the way to a future of assessment that’s flexible, secure, and refreshingly simple.”About Cirrus AssessmentCirrus Assessment is committed to simplifying the e-assessment experience with exceptional support and customer service that removes the stress from online exams. Our end-to-end online exam platform streamlines every aspect of the assessment process—from booking and creation to delivery, marking, analysis and credentialing. Educators can develop superior exams with sophisticated question types, structured blueprints, and comprehensive psychometric analysis. As a leader in high-stakes exam security, Cirrus integrates advanced anti-cheating technology, boasts ISO 27001 certification, and maintains 99.9% uptime. https://cirrusassessment.com/ About TEAMCoTEAMCo is the UK’s leading provider of high-stakes exam consultancy and venue management services. We specialise in delivering adaptable, secure, and scalable exam solutions, helping organisations meet their assessment goals with confidence. With years of expertise, we are dedicated to transforming the exam experience for educational institutions, professional bodies, and their candidates. https://www.teamcouk.com/

