HEREFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This month, a team of five former Special Forces members will embark on The Nasir, Bekri, Tayi, and Lawrence Tribute Trek , retracing the epic 1,100-kilometer journey through the Hejaz Mountains and around the Nefud Desert. This monumental expedition, in partnership with Defender, Kashaf, Source (HR), Constantin Weisz, and Iqarus , pays tribute to the legendary 1917 crossing by T.E. Lawrence, Sherif Nasir, Auda Abu Tayi, and Nesib el Bekri, while raising vital funds for The Special Forces Club Benevolent Fund (SFCBF), a charity supporting Special Forces veterans and their families.The trek will span 25 days, with the team covering 50 kilometres daily by camel. Starting in Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia, the route passes through the Well of Dathna and Bada before ascending the Hejaz Mountains, skirting the vast Nefud Desert, and traversing Fajer and the Meegowa Oasis. The five riders will then enter Wadi Sirhan, cross into Jordan, and head for the Bayir Fort and Ma’an. From there, they will descend through the Hejaz into Wadi Rum, ultimately concluding at Aqaba Fort in Jordan.Throughout the journey, the team will navigate harsh mountain and desert terrain, camp overnight on sustenance rations, and endure extreme and unpredictable conditions, all while committing to an environmentally responsible mission by collecting plastics and waste along the way.On-the-ground support from Defender and Iqarus.This extraordinary mission is supported by Defender, which has supplied five state-of-the-art vehicles to accompany the trek. Defender’s advanced six-cylinder engine technology ensures a minimal environmental footprint while delivering vital logistical and safety support across the challenging desert landscape.Iqarus, a trusted leader in delivering healthcare solutions in remote and austere environments, will provide medical support for the trek. A former Special Forces paramedic from Iqarus will join the team, offering expert care tailored to the unique challenges of such a demanding expedition.Veterinary and safety teams will accompany the riders, ensuring the health and well-being of the 10 camels. The camels will be ridden alternately and given rest days to maintain their welfare.Trek and Camel Sponsors include Kashaf, Source (HR), Fortius Clinics, Shaka Zulu, and Astor. Supporting Companies include Scrubba Wash Bag, Brown Rudnick, Nortac Defence, Global Telesat Communications (GTC), UF Pro Clothing, and ESID DMCC. As well as Constantin Weisz, who is designing bespoke timepieces for the team.A Mission with a PurposeThe trek honours the bravery and determination of the 1917 riders, whose historic journey liberated Aqaba and left an enduring legacy. Beyond paying tribute, it aims to raise awareness and critical funds for The Special Forces Club Benevolent Fund, a charity that provides essential assistance to veterans and their families during times of hardship.Entirely funded by public donations, the Benevolent Fund helps veterans rebuild their lives after illness, injury, or other challenges. Every contribution directly impacts the lives of veterans and their families, ensuring they receive the care and support they deserve.Join Us in Supporting the CauseThis journey is not just a trek through history but a mission to make a difference. For more information about The Nasir, Bekri, Tayi, and Lawrence Tribute Trek and how you can support The Special Forces Club Benevolent Fund, visit https://www.sfcbf.org/trek

