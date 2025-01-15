ALLIANCE BACKGROUND LAUNCHES SCREENING 601: DRUG TESTING BASICS

Alliance Background, proudly announces the launch of SCREENING 601: DRUG TESTING BASICS, the latest addition to the renowned Screening University curriculum.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Background, the global leader in background screening and compliance education, proudly announces the launch of SCREENING 601: DRUG TESTING BASICS, the latest addition to the renowned Screening University™ curriculum. This 100% FREE course is tailored for HR professionals, hiring managers, and compliance officers, delivering essential insights to build and manage effective drug testing programs—all while offering ProfessionalDevelopment Credits at ZERO cost!This groundbreaking course covers:Drug testing options and panels.Timing of tests and drug detection windows.Non-regulated compliance obligations.Key policy development considerations.Even better, SCREENING 601 offers 1 professional development credit with both SHRM and HRCI. With this addition, Screening University™ now provides a total of 6 SHRM and HRCI-approved credits, reaffirming its position as the ultimate resource for professional growth in background screening.“At Alliance Background, we are dedicated to equipping HR and compliance professionals with the tools they need to make informed decisions,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle, CEO and Founder. “SCREENING 601: DRUG TESTING BASICS is another step forward in our mission to redefine professional education in the industry—one free course at a time.”Empowering Professionals, Advancing CareersWith no cost barriers and a focus on actionable, real-world solutions, Screening University™ helps professionals enhance their careers and ensure compliance excellence. Whether refining existing drug testing policies or building a program from the ground up, SCREENING 601 provides the expertise needed to succeed.What’s Next? Expanding the CurriculumThis is just the beginning for Screening University. New courses covering cutting-edge topics and industry best practices are on the horizon, continuing to set the standard in professional education.Enroll Today—Transform Your CareerJoin thousands of professionals already benefiting from Screening University’s Gold Standard education. Register for SCREENING 601: DRUG TESTING BASICS today and take the next step in your professional development.Visit ScreeningUniversity.com to enroll now.About Alliance BackgroundFounded in 2018 by Brittany Bollinger Boyle, Alliance Background leads the industry in delivering comprehensive, compliant, and customer-focused background screening solutions. Through innovative initiatives like Screening University, we are setting the Gold Standard in screening and empowering professionals worldwide.

