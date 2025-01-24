Olympian Emma Wilson Olympic training World Olympics

Olympian Wilson's tilt at LA Gold offers significant Brand Opportunity.

"I’m super excited for the journey to Los Angeles. The challenge of competing for Olympic gold motivates me every day. It’s a chance to push my limits, redefine the sport, and inspire others.” — Olympian- Emma Wilson

LONDON, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emma Wilson: Two time Olympic medallist targets Olympic Gold in Los Angeles 2028

25 year old Emma Wilson of Great Britain, a double Olympic medallist and widely regarded as the world’s best Olympic windsurfer, is setting her sights on Gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Having shot to prominence in Tokyo as the youngest member of the British Sailing Team, where she narrowly missed Gold by one place in the final race, Wilson heart-breakingly missed Gold again in Paris having totally dominated the event all week.

The Paris experience was particularly hard to swallow. In a new Medal Race format introduced only for the windsurfing event all performances throughout the week were set aside for a short sudden death three-person finale, where she placed third.

Such was her dominance all week, had they retained the format used in Tokyo or that used by the other sailing classes in Paris, she would have been crowned Olympic champion before the last day of racing. Not only did she win the most races of any sailing competitor at the Games; she also beat the eventual gold medalist in 13/14 of them.

Such was the public and media outcry at the unfairness of the scoring system, World Sailing have since scrapped the format resorting to a new scoring system for Los Angeles that does place weight on performances throughout the week.

Wilson’s rise in the sport has been meteoric. She is the inspirational heartbeat of the British Sailing Team – the only team member to medal in Tokyo and Paris - leading with her unmatched determination, professionalism and smile.

Over the past few years she has transformed the sport, blending her capacity for hard work and athleticism with remarkable consistency on the newly introduced IQ Foil hydrofoil windsurfer. The combination of her experience, professionalism, talent and undimmed passion puts her in a prime position to claim her third Olympic medal in 2028.

When asked about LA Emma confirmed, "I’m super excited for the journey to Los Angeles. The challenge of competing for Olympic Gold motivates me every day. It’s a chance to push my limits, redefine the sport, inspire others and finally get onto the top of the podium.

“Not winning in Paris having led by such a large margin all week was difficult to come to terms with, but I knew the format before I entered and always knew that was a possibility. It is good though that World Sailing have listened to the athletes and the general public and have now changed the rules.



“As for racing in the US, I love it. Earlier in my career I won world titles in San Francisco and Clearwater, Florida so it feels like a good place to race, and I’m ready to give everything I’ve got and make the most of this incredible opportunity!"

Wilson’s quest to win Gold in Los Angeles presents a unique opportunity for brands to align with a world-class athlete and an iconic sport; as sponsoring an Olympian like Emma Wilson can be excellent value...

• Olympians symbolize achievement at the highest level, discipline, and perseverance and backing Emma Wilson ties the brand to these aspirational qualities.

• Emma Wilson is an athlete in a highly visual and dynamic sport, making her an ideal ambassador for brands that appeal to active, adventurous, and outdoor-loving demographics.

• Her quest to overcome adversity, her determination, and her inspirational qualities provide a compelling narrative for brands to build campaigns around.

• IQFoil Windsurfing is a visually engaging sport, offering stunning visuals and compelling storytelling for digital marketing and social media.

• By partnering with Emma on her journey to LA 2028, brands could benefit not just from Olympic exposure but also from her legacy in the sport. With her professional and passionate approach, and already Britain’s most decorated female windsurfer, she will remain a prominent figure in the sport for years, offering extended value for long-term partnerships.

In conclusion, sponsoring Emma Wilson offers significant potential for brand exposure, association with excellence, and access to a targeted, aspirational audience. Her determination to achieve Olympic gold in LA 2028 makes her an inspiring partner for brands looking to stand out and make an impact.

