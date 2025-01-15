PumpAlarm.com Offers Advanced 15-Foot Micro Float for High Water Level Alerts

The company’s sump pump alarm kit with cellular connectivity ensures continuous monitoring and protection against water damage.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PumpAlarm.com, a leading innovator in remote monitoring solutions, offers advanced sump pump alarm kit featuring a 15-foot micro float switch. Designed to provide superior protection against water damage, the kit alerts homeowners and businesses of rising water levels, giving them ample time to react and prevent costly property damage.

The sump pump alarm kit from PumpAlarm.com combines state-of-the-art technology with user-friendly features to deliver unparalleled peace of mind. At the heart of the kit is the PumpAlarm Unit, a cellular-enabled device that continuously monitors water levels and sends instant alerts when a potential issue arises. The inclusion of a 15-foot micro float switch ensures accurate detection of rising water, even in deep sumps or challenging environments.

"Our mission at PumpAlarm.com is to provide reliable, easy-to-use monitoring solutions that ensure the safety and efficiency of our customers' properties," said Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com. "With our new sump pump alarm kit, we're empowering homeowners and businesses with the tools they need to stay one step ahead of water damage, protecting their valuable assets and investments."

The PumpAlarm.com sump pump alarm kit has an array of features designed for convenience and reliability:

• Cellular connectivity ensures uninterrupted monitoring, even during power outages

• Paddle antenna enhances cellular reception in basements and other challenging locations

• Easy installation with included mounting straps, hose clamps, and quick-start guide

• Compatibility with AA batteries for long-lasting performance

• One-year warranty for added peace of mind

Customers have praised PumpAlarm.com's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. John K., a satisfied user, stated, "PumpAlarm.com is very responsive to their customers, and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures."

The Cellular Sump Pump Alarm Kit includes:

• A reliable 15-foot Micro Float Switch for accurate water level detection.

• Cellular Alarm Unit with 4G LTE connectivity for seamless alerts.

• Paddle antenna for improved signal strength in basements or crawl spaces.

• Backup AA batteries, mounting accessories, and a quick-start installation guide.

Thomas J., another happy customer, added, "With the PumpAlarm, I can know immediately when a problem begins and initiate a response before things get out of hand."

PumpAlarm.com offers a variety of other remote monitoring solutions, designed to provide peace of mind and protect valuable assets. These solutions include:

• Cellular Water Alarms: These alarms provide early detection of water leaks, floods, and other water-related emergencies.

• Pump Monitors: These monitors track the performance of your sump pump, sewage pump, or other types of pumps, alerting you to potential problems before they cause damage.

• Temperature Sensors: These sensors monitor the temperature of your home or business, alerting you to extreme temperatures that could damage your property or put your family at risk.

For more information about the sump pump alarm kit or to place an order, visit www.pumpalarm.com/shop or call +1 888-454-5051.

About PumpAlarm.com

PumpAlarm.com (https://www.pumpalarm.com/about-us) is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm.com is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

Contact:

203 West Morris St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

USA

Notes to Editors:

• To arrange an interview with Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com, please contact the company directly at +1 888-454-5051.

• PumpAlarm.com offers a 1-year warranty on all its 4G devices.

• The company provides a money-back guarantee on its service within the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

