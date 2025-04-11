One, Two, Smile! Photobooth Offers Open Air Photo Booths Rental Services

California-based company offers customizable photo experiences for weddings, corporate events, and celebrations across the state.

SAN LORENZO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One, Two, Smile! Photobooth, a leading provider of photo and video booth ental services throughout California, announces the availability of their premium open air photo booth rental services throughout California, providing event organizers and wedding planners with versatile, high-quality photo experiences designed to create lasting memories for guests.

The open air photo booth combines sophisticated technology with user-friendly design, allowing for larger group photos than traditional enclosed booths. Each rental includes customizable templates, professional-quality prints delivered in just seven seconds, and immediate social media sharing capabilities.

"Our open air booth isn't just another rental – it's a customizable experience that transforms ordinary events into extraordinary memories," says Ms. Andrea Sy, Spokesperson for One, Two, Smile! Photobooth. "Whether for a wedding, corporate event, or birthday celebration, we're seeing clients throughout California choose our open air option for its versatility and ability to accommodate larger groups in a single shot."

What Makes Our Open-Air Photo Booth Stand Out?

• Custom event-themed templates and premium backdrops

• Lightning-fast printing (2x6 or 4x6 prints in just 7 seconds)

• Digital sharing station and online gallery (available for 60 days)

• Professional booth attendant for a worry-free experience

• Wide variety of signs and props for every theme

• Set-up and breakdown included (with early venue access support)

• Add-on features like custom LED signs, red carpet setup, USB photo drive, and more

The company's open air photo booth service includes:

• Unlimited photo sessions during operation time

• High-quality prints with custom templates

• Professional booth attendant

• Variety of backdrop choices

• Props and accessories

• Digital gallery access

• Social media sharing capabilities

One, Two, Smile! Photobooth serves residents and businesses throughout California, with particular focus on the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles regions. The company’s service area includes San Francisco, Danville, Livermore, San Jose, Oakland, Anaheim, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and numerous other locations across the state.

Clients consistently highlight the quality and professionalism of the service. "Our experience was stellar. Our guests loved the photo booth, and we could not have been happier with their service. Book them!" says Allison E., a recent client.

Maegan C. Llewellyn adds, "Christian was a delight to work with and everyone had so much fun with the photobooth at our event!"

The open air photo booth has proven especially popular for outdoor events, though the company can accommodate both indoor and outdoor settings. For outdoor venues, One, Two, Smile! Photobooth can provide canopy coverage and power sources as needed.

"Really good service!! had a really fun time taking pictures with my family and friends. will book again :)" shares Celeste M., reflecting the company's focus on creating enjoyable experiences.

What distinguishes One, Two, Smile! Photobooth in the competitive photo booth rental market is their straightforward approach to services. Rather than offering complicated packages, they focus on providing clear options with transparent pricing. The company emphasizes three core values in their service approach:

1. Thorough planning to ensure events run smoothly

2. Innovative technology that stays current with trends

3. Reliable execution that clients can count on

"In today's digital world, memories often disappear as quickly as they appear," notes Ms. Sy. "Our photo booths provide not just digital mementos that can be shared across social platforms, but also tangible keepsakes that guests can take home and cherish."

For event planners looking to add distinctive entertainment elements to their functions, or couples planning wedding celebrations, the open air photo booth offers an interactive activity that appeals to guests of all ages while creating branded content and memorable souvenirs.

Visit https://onetwosmilephotobooth.com/contact-us or call +1 510-463-4972 to schedule a free discovery consultation.

About One, Two, Smile! Photobooth

One, Two, Smile! Photobooth (https://onetwosmilephotobooth.com/about-us) is a premier photo and video booth rental service provider in California. We specialize in creating custom, innovative experiences for events of all sizes. Our commitment to thorough planning, innovative technology, and reliable service has made us a trusted partner for countless memorable events across the state.

Headquarters

16859 Alisal Court

San Lorenzo, CA, 94580

USA

https://maps.app.goo.gl/KhvM6LXW5Se7FFXm7

Notes to Editors:

• The Social Photo Booth requires a 10ft x 10ft space and access to a power outlet at least 30 ft away for a stationary setup.

• While the booth has its own mobile connection, Wi-Fi access provides optimal performance for instant sharing and live gallery features.

• For outdoor events, a canopy and/or power source may be required, and placement in shaded/cool areas is recommended.

• Additional services available include custom video displays, premium backdrops, social media stations, VIP red carpet setups, and return on investment (ROI) reports.

• High-resolution images of the Social Photo Booth in action are available upon request.

• One, Two, Smile! Photobooth serves locations throughout California, including San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and surrounding communities.

