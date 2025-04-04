Texan Glass & Solar Control Offers Custom Shower Door Solutions Across Houston Metro Area

Houston-area glass specialist broadens shower enclosure offerings with new design options and expanded service coverage throughout Greater Houston.

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texan Glass & Solar Control, a family-owned business renowned for its exceptional service and quality in the glass and solar control industry, provides custom shower door services across the Houston metropolitan area, responding to increased regional demand for specialized glass enclosures. The family-owned business now offers enhanced design consultation and installation services from its recently opened 9,300-square-foot facility in The Woodlands.

The company has extended its service radius to cover both North and South Houston locations, with technicians now serving communities within a 50-70 mile radius of each facility. This expansion coincides with the growing homeowner interest in custom glass solutions throughout the region.

"We're seeing increasing demand for custom glass solutions that enhance both the value and visual appeal of Houston homes," said A.J. Duensing, Vice President of Texan Glass & Solar Control.

The expanded shower enclosure services include frameless designs, sliding installations, double swinging doors, and specialized glass treatments. According to the company, customers can now view these options at the new showroom in The Woodlands, where design specialists provide consultation services.

Customer Toni Jarrin reported satisfaction with recent installations: "Texan Glass is our go-to company. We have had solar screens and a shower door installed. The customer service is top-notch and they treat us like family."

The company's service offerings include frameless shower doors designed to maximize visual space, sliding doors for compact bathrooms, double swinging doors for larger enclosures, protective glass coatings, and custom finishing options such as acid-etching and sandblasting.

Long-term customer Glenn Wyers commented on his experience: "Have been using Texan for many years, many vehicles, solar screens on two houses, frameless shower doors, mirrors, mirror upgrades, and patio screens. Every time the service was on time, professional installers, and exceeded our expectations."

Beyond the Houston area, Texan Glass & Solar Control maintains additional locations throughout Texas, each offering varying service levels:

• North Houston (all services offered)

• South Houston (all services offered)

• Dallas (automotive services only)

• Beaumont (automotive services only)

• Victoria (automotive and solar screens)

• Corpus Christi (automotive, screens, and tint)

Texan Glass & Solar Control is well known for its broad service coverage, including both metropolitan and suburban areas across Texas. In addition to providing services for auto glass replacement and ADAS calibration, they also serve residential and commercial clients. Their locations include:

Each location offers services to a 50-70 mile radius, ensuring customers across Texas have access to the company's top-tier services.

The company's new 9,300-square-foot corporate facility in The Woodlands features a state-of-the-art showroom where customers can explore various shower door options and consult with design specialists.

"What an outstanding multi-faceted business," notes customer Chandler Mann. "Texan glass not only installed 3 glass shower doors at our home(and did a beautiful job) but they also did a modification to our screened in porch to accommodate a fan to remove the smoke from our BBQ grill. They fabricated it on the fly and it worked like a champ."

For more information about custom shower door solutions or to schedule a free consultation, visit the company website or call +1 281-296-6200.

About Texan Glass & Solar Control

Texan Glass & Solar Control (https://www.texanglass.com/houston-texas-glass-solar-control/) is the largest glass & solar control company in all of Texas! Serving The Metro Houston area and surrounding with glass and outdoor shade solutions.

Contact Details:

North Houston

24625 Budde Rd.

The Woodlands, TX 77380

https://maps.app.goo.gl/hEpYwiESABpzDA7eA

South Houston

8833 Knight Rd, Houston, TX 77054

https://maps.app.goo.gl/W1aL8Qe4rLM7DkFV8

Dallas

2214 Paddock Way Dr Suite 185, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

https://maps.app.goo.gl/fRK6rcRzhDZdzEpH6

Forth Worth

8901 West Fwy Suite 149, Fort Worth, TX 76116

https://maps.app.goo.gl/JuxaCmY2bEmm8U4r7

Corpus Christi

3253 S Padre Island Dr # A, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4cNgRTDbwXCS1RjC8

Victoria

3811 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX 77901

https://maps.app.goo.gl/mPUyVpxdYgjpfxrA8

Beaumont

2480 W Cardinal Dr #2, Beaumont, TX 77705

https://maps.app.goo.gl/c9V22Cq24tUkPssC7

