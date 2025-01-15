Blacknut is now on Titan OS, transforming millions of European living rooms into a gaming hub

Blacknut x Titan OS Blacknut TV Set

The Blacknut app is now live on Titan OS-powered Smart TVs across Europe, starting with Philips devices and soon expanding to JVC and other leading brands

BARCELONA, SPAIN, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barcelona, 15th January 2025—Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), a Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a strategic partnership with Blacknut, the world's leading pure-player cloud gaming content provider, to bring the Blacknut gaming experience to millions of gamers across Europe.

The Blacknut app is now available on Philips smart TVs running Titan OS, with plans to expand to JVC and other brands soon. Users can now access one of the largest cloud gaming libraries directly from their TV screens - no console, no downloads required - turning their living room into the ultimate gaming hub.

Blacknut's cloud-based subscription gaming platform offers an impressive library of over 500 games, spanning popular AAA titles, indie gems, story-driven adventures, and family-friendly classics, including games like Vampyr, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, Biomutant, Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, Moving Out, Hot Wheels Unleashed and more. Furthermore, thanks to Blacknut’s ongoing partnership with Ubisoft, Blacknut subscribers can enjoy 1 month of Ubisoft+ Classics, including iconic IPs like Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Tom Clancy’s The Division, for free. With something for every gamer—from casual players to competitive enthusiasts—Blacknut delivers a dynamic, console-free gaming experience, available at the click of a button on Titan OS-powered devices.

All standard Blacknut subscribers benefit from up to 5 different, simultaneously accessible player profiles under a single subscription, optional parental controllers, connectivity with up to four bluetooth devices for multiplayer or co-op play, and automatic cloud saves to give users the ability to switch seamlessly between devices; The app’s integration within Titan OS further facilitates quick and easy access.

Jacinto Roca, CEO at Titan OS, stated: “With the addition of Blacknut, we continue to expand the entertainment available on Titan OS. Beyond helping audiences discover what to watch, we now offer endless opportunities for play—bringing cloud gaming to millions of homes, without the need for consoles or additional hardware. Together with Blacknut, we are delivering on our mission to re-think TV, creating a better experience for everyone while allowing our content partners to reach wider audiences.”

Olivier Avaro, CEO Blacknut: “We are thrilled to support Titan’s ambitions to re-think TV the same way we have “re-thought” gaming. Televisions are one of Blacknut's most engaged audiences; afterall, these devices bring people together in the heart of the home—the living room. Our mission overall is to democratize access to gaming and deliver a cloud gaming experience that’s not only high-quality but also effortless and enjoyable, so users can focus on what matters most: playing and having fun. This collaboration, transforming premium technology and content together, helps us foster the best ways for everyone to enjoy entertainment together.”

The Blacknut app is seamlessly integrated into the Titan OS homescreen, offering intuitive access to the extensive games catalogue. Users can explore featured games directly from the home screen and jump into the action with the click of a button.

With exciting updates planned for the future, this partnership marks the first step in the ongoing development to deliver the best gaming experience on Smart TVs.

Notes to editor

1. See (BN-UBI CLASSICS LANDING PAGE) for more details

2. Blacknut is available on a range of devices including SmartTVs, tablets, mobiles, PC, and more. See www.blacknut.com for a complete list of compatible devices

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. We aim to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv



About Blacknut

Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both Direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalog of premium games with 500+ premium titles carefully selected for the whole family, all included in a monthly subscription. The service is now available across Europe, Asia & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs. Blacknut was founded in 2016 by Olivier Avaro (CEO) and is headquartered in Rennes, France, with offices in Paris, Seoul and San Francisco. Blacknut was awarded the Red Herring 2021 Top 100 Winner, in Europe. www.blacknut.com



