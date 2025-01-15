Prosperity Of Life Celebrates New Rising Star Recipients at Super Saturday Training Event

Prosperity Of Life Rising Star Recipients 2024 Rising Star, Sarah Hampel with 50k Club Member, Caroline Hope Light From left to right: Alison Hillis (50k Club Member), Ekaterina Koretskaia (rising star) and Karen Murphy (50k member) Rising Star recipient, Lisa Stone with Kirsty Goldsworthy, Prosperity Of Life executive team. Attendees at Prosperity Of Life training day.

Prosperity Of Life honors Rising Stars at Melbourne’s Super Saturday event, recognizing leadership, sales achievements, and commitment to personal growth

The Rising Star award is our way of saying, ‘We see you and believe you have what it takes to reach the top” — Rachel Krider

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosperity Of Life is proud to recognize its newest Rising Star recipients, celebrated at the company’s recent Super Saturday training event held in Melbourne, Australia. The event brought together distributors and leaders from around the globe to honor achievements and foster continued growth within the organization.The Rising Star award is a significant milestone for Prosperity Of Life distributors. It acknowledges those who have embraced the company’s culture and demonstrated notable progress in sales production. This recognition is not merely a reflection of sales volume but also an acknowledgment of professionalism, leadership, and active contributions to the community through participation in company training calls and events.Recipients of the Rising Star award are carefully selected by the Prosperity Of Life Leadership Council, with final approval from the corporate executive office. This rigorous selection process ensures that the award represents the highest standards of dedication and potential.“The Rising Star award is our way of saying, ‘We see you and believe you have what it takes to reach the top,’” said Rachel Krider from Prosperity Of Life. “For those who continue to demonstrate consistency, embrace personal growth, and contribute to our community, the next levels of success—including the prestigious 50k and 100k milestones —are well within reach.”Achieving the 50k and 100k levels signifies that a distributor has earned over $50,000 and $100,000 USD in a single month, representing a remarkable accomplishment within the organization.The newly recognized Rising Star recipients for 2024 are:Ekaterina KoretskaiaIzabel CoutuLisa StoneSarah HampelRon SalkowskiMichael Wright and Karen WardEach recipient has showcased an exceptional commitment to their professional and personal development, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.The Super Saturday training event served as a platform to celebrate these achievements and equip attendees with the tools and strategies needed to achieve even greater success. It reinforced Prosperity Of Life’s commitment to fostering a culture of growth, recognition, and community among its distributors.About Prosperity Of LifeProsperity Of Life is a global leader in personal development and entrepreneurship training, offering innovative solutions for individuals seeking to achieve financial and personal freedom. With a strong focus on community, leadership, and growth, the company empowers distributors to unlock their potential and achieve extraordinary results.

