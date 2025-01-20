Singapore to Host Pioneering Discussions on Low-Carbon Fuels: Scaling Solutions for Transport Decarbonization

2nd Low Carbon Fuels summit in Singapore on 20-21st Feb 2025

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the 2025 Low Carbon Fuels Conference returns to Singapore, spotlighting critical advancements and emerging challenges in scaling a low-carbon fuels economy. Scheduled for 20 & 21 February, the conference builds on its aim to address the urgent need for sustainable solutions in decarbonizing transport sectors, especially in aviation and maritime The summit comes at a crucial time as the global energy sector faces increasing pressure to reduce carbon emissions and transition to sustainable alternatives . With Singapore's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, this event aligns perfectly with the nation's sustainability goals.Charting the Path to Net-Zero by 2050Low-carbon fuels have emerged as a transformative tool to mitigate the environmental impact of sectors where electrification remains impractical. Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), renewable marine fuels, biofuel, ammonia and green hydrogen offer immediate and scalable opportunities for achieving net-zero targets without disrupting existing infrastructure.“Low-carbon fuels hold the key to bridging the gap in hard-to-electrify transport sectors. They provide a pragmatic and scalable pathway to net-zero, aligning industry capabilities with urgent climate goals,” remarked CMT, the event organizer.The Road Ahead: Challenges and OpportunitiesThe agenda underscores the dual reality facing the sector: a growing appetite for renewable fuels, juxtaposed with feedstock scarcity and evolving regulatory landscapes. Key questions to be addressed include:• How to scale production without competing with food sources?• Can feedstock supply and scalable technologies help to unlock sustainable fuel ecosystems?• Smoothing SAF Take-Off with assurance from financing and production• How are policy frameworks like CORSIA shaping the future of low-carbon fuels?• Harmonizing the Sustainable Marine Fuel Supply Chain in AsiaA Powerhouse of Industry ExpertiseThis year’s conference brings together an impressive roster of thought leaders, industry stakeholders, and policymakers. Highlights from the agenda include:1. Investors’ Perspectives on Low Carbon Fuels Regulations & DevelopmentNaisheng Cui, Barclays Bank Plc2. Taking Flight: The Future of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)Featuring insights on SAF pathways, emerging companies, and strategies for scaling production.Mr. Runeel Daliah, Lux Research Inc3. Renewable Fuels ( HVO, SAF, etc) Development: Regional PerspectivesInsights from leading markets, including the Middle East, Indonesia, and India.Mr. Loic Brachet, Aramco TradingIsnandhi Dwi Saputra, PT Kilang Pertamina InternasionalMr. Manish Marwaha, Byufuel4. Sustainable Marine Fuels Supply Chain & Maritime DecarbonizationPanels addressing feedstock innovation, maritime trends, and pilot trials in bio-marine fuels Mr. Joey Ng, BraemarMr. Justin Tan, PertaminaMr. Dinesh Kumar Balraj, A.P. Moller – MaerskMr. Junya Ono, Hanwa5. Policy & Financing for Scaling SAFA comprehensive analysis of Asia-Pacific policies and financing mechanisms essential for scaling production.Steven Bartholomeusz, Neste Asia PacificSiegfried Knecht, AIREG6. Biofuel Feedstock AvailabilityExploring innovative feedstocks and strategies to meet growing demand.Junya Ono, Hanwa SingaporeChris Markey, U.S. Grains CouncilDora Branyan, Marquis Energy GlobalHanwa Sponsors Networking Cocktail ReceptionThe Networking Cocktail Reception, an anticipated highlight of the conference, is proudly sponsored by Hanwa Co Ltd. This exclusive evening will provide delegates with a relaxed environment to forge connections, exchange ideas, and explore collaborative opportunities in advancing low-carbon fuel solutions.Advancing Sustainable MobilityWith a focus on actionable insights and collaboration, this year’s event hopes to empower stakeholders to navigate the complexities of low-carbon fuel adoption, from regulatory challenges to technological advancements. The conference will serve as a vital forum for fostering partnerships, sharing best practices, and accelerating progress towards a sustainable future.Join the ConversationThe Low Carbon Fuels Conference 2025 is a must-attend event for investors, policymakers, biofuel producers, and transport industry leaders committed to driving the energy transition. Together, we can build a resilient, low-carbon future.For registration and additional details, visit https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=250205&pu=307415 or contact Grace Oh at grace@cmtsp.com.sg

