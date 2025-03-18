Industry Leaders Convene in Amsterdam this 31st March to Address New EU Regulations on Plastic Recycling & Packaging

Amsterdam meet to assess impact of Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), food safety directives for recycled plastics, and certification challenges.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the European Union prepares for the sweeping regulatory changes set to take effect this year, key stakeholders across the packaging and recycling value chain will gather in Amsterdam for the New Regulations on EU Plastic Recycling & Packaging summit. The event will provide a critical platform to assess the impact of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) , food safety directives for recycled plastics, and certification challenges surrounding chemical recycling.The summit, scheduled for March 31, 2025, will bring together leading experts, regulators, and industry executives to analyze regulatory developments, compliance pathways, and strategic adaptations for businesses operating in or supplying to the EU market.Navigating the New Regulatory LandscapeThe European Commission’s PPWR, alongside the Single-Use Plastics (SUP) Directive and Regulation 2022/1616 on food safety for recycled plastics, will significantly impact businesses that manufacture, import, or distribute packaging in the EU. With stricter Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fees, mandatory recycled content targets, and increasing compliance costs, companies must ensure they align with the evolving legislative framework to maintain market access.Key discussion points include:• Recycled Content & Compliance: The summit will examine the challenges in meeting minimum recycled content thresholds, penalties for non-compliance, and the role of EPR in driving sustainable packaging.• Food Safety & Chemical Recycling: The new classification of chemical recycling as New Technology under Regulation 2022/1616 mandates EFSA approval. Experts will clarify its implications for polyolefins in food packaging.• Certification & Audit Challenges: The conference will explore certification processes for non-EU suppliers, RecyClass standards for imported materials, and compliance requirements for the EU market.• Eco-Design & SUP Directive: Regulatory leaders will discuss the Ecodesign Regulation 2024/1781 and its impact on recycled plastics, as well as the tax and legal implications of the SUP Directive.• Green Claims & PET Recycling: Industry authorities will provide insights into recyclability claims under the EU Green Claims Directive and evolving legislation affecting PET packaging , including anti-dumping measures.Distinguished Speakers & Industry ExpertsThe summit will feature presentations from prominent regulatory experts and industry leaders, including:• Dr. Wolfgang Trunk, Team Leader, DG Environment – European Commission• Dr. Anna Gergely, Senior Regulatory Consultant, Crowell & Moring• Dr. Thomas Gude, Founder, Thomas Gude GmbH• Simone Pelkmans, Partner - Digital Regulations, Deloitte Consulting Bv• Hazel O'Keeffe, Partner, Keller & Heckman LLP• Joachim Quoden, Managing Director, EXPRA• Dr. Gerald Rebitzer, Director-Sustainability, Amcor• Prof. Edward Kosior, CEO & Founder, Nextek Limited• Jiwon Sung, Senior System Manager / ISCC Plus Team Lead, ISCC System GmbH• Mr. Antonello Ciotti, President, Petcore Europe• Paolo Glerean, Chair of the Steering Board, RecyClass• Pranay Jain, Managing Director, EcoBlue Ltd• Raffi Schieir, Director, Prevented Ocean Plastic• Murat Yerli, General Manager, Futurapet• Andreas Grabitz, Founder, FCMExpertsA Must-Attend Event for Industry StakeholdersThe New Regulations on EU Plastic Recycling & Packaging summit is an essential forum for brand owners, recyclers, converters, policymakers, and non-EU exporters seeking to navigate the new regulatory environment. As businesses prepare for 2025’s transformative changes, this event will provide strategic insights and networking opportunities to help organizations align with EU sustainability goals and compliance requirements.For more details and to register for the summit, visit https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=250308&pu=307979 or contact huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg

