CivilGEO Leads the Way Again in G2’s Winter 2025 Rankings, Users Report 50% Faster Project Turnaround

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CivilGEO , a leading civil engineering software development company, has been recognized as “Leader” in the “Civil Engineering Design Software” category in G2's Winter 2025 Grid® Reports . CivilGEO software products are ranked highest for their capability to speed up engineering modeling and automate workflows.G2 is a leading business solution review platform that provides vital performance metrics to assist market leaders, investors, and professionals make informed software-related decisions. Their quarterly reports feature accurate analytics, detailed product comparisons, and user reviews, highlighting top software products across diverse business sectors.Both the flagship products from CivilGEO — GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS — have attained #1 and #2 positions in G2’s Civil Engineering Design Software category.Both software products have advanced functionalities that help engineers in every stage of the engineering design process, including 2D and 3D modeling, hydrology analysis, visualization and mapping, and report generation.“Before using CivilGEO software, setting up a HEC-RAS model was time-consuming and tedious. With CivilGEO, what used to take days can now be done in seconds. Their software makes setting up HEC-RAS models quick and easy, and their support is second to none, always providing quick and knowledgeable assistance,” said Mark P. Lee, P.E., Senior Civil Engineer at SEC, Inc.CivilGEO software products have grabbed 33+ badges in G2's Winter 2025 reports for positive customer reviews and substantial market presence.Below are some of the prominent categories where CivilGEO software products earned the top spot in the Winter 2025 release of G2’s reports.• GridReport for Civil Engineering Design: CivilGEO’s GeoHECRAS stands out as the “Leader” in this category for enabling users to create, analyze, and optimize infrastructure planning.• Enterprise GridReport for CAD: Both GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS have retained their “High Performer” title for speeding up the design process, improving design quality, and facilitating CAD integration.• Civil Engineering Design Relationship Index: With scores of 9.78 and 9.52 respectively, both GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS have topped the table as “Leader” in terms of ease of doing business with, quality of support, and likely to recommend.The recently released GeoSTORM software is getting great feedback from users for its stormwater modeling features and easy-to-use design. With tight Civil 3D integration, GeoSTORM speeds up stormwater projects, helping civil engineers complete their work 50% faster.About CivilGEO, Inc.:CivilGEO, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Middleton, WI, with additional offices in Canada, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Region. It is a leading provider of civil engineering software, which has been designed to meet the highest performance standards held by civil engineering consulting firms and government agencies worldwide.

