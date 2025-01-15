Pasona Group, ASAHI INTECC Announce "Future of Medical Care" Exhibit at EXPO 2025 Pavilion "PASONA NATUREVERSE"

Concept image of PASONA NATUREVERSE "Future of Medical Care" exhibit "PASONA NATUREVERSE" exterior concept image PASONA NATUREVERSE pavilion exhibition overview

Exhibit to propose "Remote-Controlled Flying Operating Room"; aims to build society in which cutting-edge medical care available across globe

TOKYO, CHIYODA-KU, JAPAN, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) will be exhibiting a private sector pavilion, "PASONA NATUREVERSE", at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The company, in association with ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Seto-shi, Aichi; President & CEO: Kenji Miyata) has announced a collaborative exhibit on the "Future of Medical Care: Remote-Controlled Flying Operating Room", at which pavilion guests can experience cutting-edge medical technology.

ASAHI INTECC is a research-and-development-oriented manufacturing company which develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of wires used in the medical and industrial device fields. Chief among them are the development, manufacture, and sale of guidewires, penetration catheters, guide catheters and other medical devices essential to medical catheterization. The company has the number one market share* in Japan and the world in guidewires for cardiovascular treatment.

The "PASONA NATUREVERSE" pavilion will feature a variety of exhibits under the themes of "Body, Mind, and Bonds". The "Future of Medical Care" exhibit, consisting of a "Flying Operation Unit" and "Remote Operation Center", is being planned in association with exhibit collaborator ASAHI INTECC to be featured in the "Body Zone" of the pavilion.

The "Future of Medical Care" exhibit will include a "Surgical Guidewire** Operation Experience" using current cutting-edge technology, as well as a "Catheter of the Future Experience" on the possibilities of remote medical care, which will feature guidewire and catheter visualization technologies and robotic surgery support technologies, both of which ASAHI INTECC is aiming to put into practical use in the future.

Furthermore, the exhibit plans to propose a future of medical care in which state-of-the-art treatment can be provided in mountainous areas, distant islands, ships at sea, and other remote areas, with such future concepts of endovascular treatment as "Self-Propelling Micro Robots" and remote-controlled "Flying Operating Rooms".

Through this exhibit, Pasona Group and ASAHI INTECC have expressed the desire to promote the "Future of Medical Treatment" which supports physical health and aims for its societal implementation, toward a future in which each and individual can live a life of well-being.

* According to ASAHI INTECC market reports.

** "Surgical Guidewire" refers to a medical device which navigates through occluded or partially occluded blood vessels in order to guide other medical devices to the lesion, such as PCI balloon catheters and stents.

■ Overview: PASONA NATUREVERSE "Future of Medical Care" Exhibit

This exhibit will consist of a "Flying Operation Unit" and "Remote Operation Center" and aims to propose the "Future of Medical Care".

[Main Exhibit Content]

- Current Medical Care: Surgical guidewire operation experience

- Near-Future Medical Care: Near-future catheter operation experience

- Future Medical Care: Concept exhibit of endovascular treatment using "Self-Propelling Micro Robots"

- Future Medical Care: Concept exhibit of remote-controlled "Flying Operating Room"

■ Reference: About the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Pavilion

Concept:

Pasona Group's job is to harness the potential of the individual. We aim to help build a society in which everyone can flourish in good health and vibrance.

“Thank You, Life.” We want to create a world where life is respected; a world enveloped in gratitude for life, from children to the elderly, among all people across the world.

Our society is a part of the natural world, and humanity's continued existence is thanks to nature. However, at some point, we began to take nature for granted. Have we forgotten to be grateful? Giving thanks to each other, to the rich blessings bestowed upon humanity by nature, and for the fact that we are alive right now. We want to create a new world in which these expressions of thanks resonate and are passed down to the next generation.

We hope that many people from all over the world will visit our pavilion and become creators of a future in which reverberates with gratitude, and work together with us to create the "NATUREVERSE" (Nature x Universe). This is the hope of Pasona Group.

■ Main Themes

(1) Body: Medical / Food: Creating a healthy body through the latest medical care and food.

(2) Mind: Life Purpose / Compassion: Building a spiritually rich society based on the spirit of compassion, in which everyone can envision their own futures, and which is full of diversity and purpose in life.

(3) Bonds: Work / Mutual Aid: Designing a truly prosperous society in which all people can work vibrantly and live happily, in other words, a "Mutual Society" of mutual assistance.

For details regarding the pavilion: https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/english/expo/

■ Reference: Pasona Group Inc. Company Overview

Since its founding in 1976, Pasona Group Inc. has promoted diversity under its corporate philosophy of providing “Solutions to Society's Problems” and has continued to create opportunities for each and every individual to play an active role with pride and dreams. In 2008, the company began the challenge of regional revitalization by attracting human resources to Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. Pasona Group endeavors to create a way of life and work that is enriching both physically and mentally, and to create new industries with dreams, including a health industry that takes advantage of the rich nature, food, and culture of Awaji Island.

Location: PASONA SQUARE Minami-Aoyama 3-1-30 Minato-ku, Tokyo

Foundation: February 16th, 1976

Paid-in capital: 5 billion yen

Business activities: BPO Solutions (contracting), Expert Solutions (temporary staffing),

Career Solutions (employee placement, outplacement),

Global Solutions (overseas HR services),

Life Solutions (childcare & education support, elderly care support),

Regional Revitalization and Tourism Solutions



