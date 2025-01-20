Elijah Washington Debuts as Young Jason in Nationwide Tour of "Jason's Lyric Live"

Elijah Washington, rising Hollywood talent, stars as Young Jason in the stage adaptation of the iconic 90s film Jason’s Lyric

Rising Hollywood talent brings fresh perspective to the 90s classic

I’m humbled to be part of such an iconic story and to share it with audiences across the country.” — Elijah Washington

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elijah Washington is stepping into the spotlight as Young Jason in the highly anticipated theatrical adaptation "Jason’s Lyric Live." Based on the beloved 90s film "Jason’s Lyric," this stage production reimagines the timeless story of love, redemption, and resilience, bringing its emotional depth and powerful narrative to audiences nationwide.Elijah joins a star-studded ensemble, including Allen Payne ("Tyler Perry’s House of Payne"), reprising his iconic role as Jason; Treach ("The Family Business"); Eva Marcille ("America’s Next Top Model," "All the Queen’s Men"); K. Michelle ("Love & Hip Hop"); Tyrin Turner ("Menace II Society," "Meet the Blacks"); Lawrence Hilton Jacobs ("The Jacksons: An American Dream"); and Victoria Rowell ("The Young and the Restless").Set in Houston, Jason’s Lyric follows Jason (Allen Payne), a TV salesman dreaming of a better future while he navigates challenges of a violent neighborhood and caring for his mother and troubled brother, Joshua. When Jason meets Lyric, her love offers him hope and inspiration—but to move forward, he must confront painful secrets from his past.Elijah brings new energy to the role of Young Jason. He embodies the character’s youthful dreams and early struggles with authenticity and passion. His portrayal promises to deepen the audience’s connection to Jason’s journey of self-discovery and redemption.Rehearsals begin January 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas, with previews kicking off February 10, 2025, in Oklahoma City. From there, the production begins a nationwide tour, bringing this unforgettable story to audiences from coast to coast. Produced by Je'Caryous Johnson and directed by J. Kyle Manzay, "Jason’s Lyric Live" is poised to deliver an electrifying and emotional theater experience."I’m humbled to be part of such an iconic story and to share it with audiences across the country,” Elijah shared. “The film came out before I was born, but its themes are timeless and continue to resonate today. I’m honored to play Young Jason and connect with audiences through this live adaptation.”Tickets are available now. About Elijah WashingtonElijah Washington is a Hollywood-based multi-hyphenate creative known for his work as an actor, singer, producer, and writer. He made his mark quickly in Los Angeles, writing music for the BET film "Angrily Ever After" and guest-starring on A House Divided. He executive produced the coming-of-age film "Alemanji" which screened at Cannes Film Festival during the fourth edition of Pavillon Afriques. Through his company, Fire Rock Productions, Elijah has executive produced projects featuring talents like Aaron Dominguez and Terayle Hill. His short film "Diminished" premiered on FOX SOUL, and his latest single, "Live Your Life," is available on all platforms. Elijah is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through impactful storytelling across music, TV, and film. Originally from Maryland, Elijah is a classically-trained singer with a BA in Music Business from Anderson University.

