Elijah Washington Presents "Alemanji" at Cannes Film Festival
Coming-of-age comedy about first-generation African youth, Alemanji Fouka, is set to screen May 19 during the fourth edition of Pavillon Afriques.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elijah Washington will attend Cannes Film Festival May 19 to screen "Alemanji," a film he executive produced with his brother Robert "Zay" Washington. The film is set to screen during the fourth edition of Pavillon Afriques. It is a coming-of-age comedy about first-generation African youth, Alemanji Fouka, and his journey to assimilate to American culture amid the warring cultural norms of his strict African parents.
“Alemanji is a beautiful film that not only will have you laughing hysterically but will provide insight on the cultural disconnect between Africans who migrated to America and African Americans who are members of the diaspora. The film is set in the DMV area (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) and you will feel the east coast energy and swag throughout the project," Elijah says.
The film stars Stamaur Mitchell (“The Devil You Know”), Abdulazeem Dulo Harris (“Tales From the Big Apple”) and Nnenna Ngwu. The film is directed by Chuckwunonso Angel Dureke. Executive producers are Elijah Washington, Robert “Zay'' Washington, Lisa Osinloye, Simone White, Anu Fomengia and Nikkia Brown.
Elijah has several projects in development through his company Fire Rock Productions, in partnership with fellow “Alemanji” executive producer Lisa Osinloye of Ten Ten Global Media.
About Elijah Washington
Elijah Washington is a multi-faceted creative from Maryland who now resides in Los Angeles, California. Elijah has been immersed in the arts since he was a child and is a classically trained singer. This creative upbringing led him to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Music Business at Anderson University. Within his first year of moving to Los Angeles, he was selected to write music for a BET original movie “Angrily Ever After” and guest-star in Daytime Emmy-nominated show "A House Divided." Through his company, Fire Rock Productions, Elijah has written and executive produced projects which included talents from the likes of Aaron Dominguez ("Only Murders in the Building"), Terayle Hill ("Judas & the Black Messiah") and Courtney Nichole ("Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living"). Last year, Elijah screened his film “Diminished” on FOX SOUL. Most recently, he released his new single “Live Your Life” which is available on all platforms.
About Pavillon Afriques
Since 2019, Pavillon Afriques has had over 2,000 participants from five continents at Cannes Film Festival. The ultimate objective is to increase representation of filmmakers, talent and producers who identify with African heritage, create networking opportunities and to continue to grow the film industry in Africa. This year, Pavillon Afriques is also set to screen Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson’s new film “Black Terror'' along with a screening of Joe Morton’s (“Scandal”) new TV Series “Inside the Black Box.”
