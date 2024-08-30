Crittenton Services of Greater Washington announces inaugural Teen Girls Unity Walk at Lincoln Memorial September 22

Members of Crittenton Services of Greater Washington

57% of U.S. teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in CDC study; this school year marks a 6% increase in girls missing school due to safety concerns

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES , August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (CSGW) announces its first Teen Girls Unity Walk at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC on September 22, 2024, from 9 a.m. - noon. CSGW has invited 1,000 teen girls who are Crittenton program participants along with hundreds of families, several partner organizations, institutions and local leaders to bring visibility to the often overlooked challenges teen girls face.When asked the reason for starting the Teen Girls Unity Walk, LaTara Harris, CEO and President of CSGW said, “It is critical that all teen girls be safe, seen and supported. They need equal opportunities, rights and support from the adults who are making decisions that impact them. This walk will bring the community together and give girls a platform to share their ideas and be heard.” The Unity Walk program will feature teen-led performances and speeches and host community organizations with resource booths for youth and families to interact with and learn about their services.According to the CDC, 57% of US teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, which is double the rate of boys and the highest level reported in the past decade. They also experience higher rates of violence, with the 2023-2024 school year marking a 6% increase (from 10% to 16%) in girls missing school due to safety concerns. According to CSGW, these trends are due to the unresolved systemic prejudices that discriminate against and exploit girls and women. CSGW’s team of mentors provides services that ensure that teen girls, despite these obstacles, have the skills, confidence and support they need to thrive.CSGW is one of the longest-standing organizations mentoring teen girls in the region. Their highly-trained program team facilitates data-driven programs in 24 schools across Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, DC. Year after year, 99-100% of Crittenton girls graduate high school, advance to the next grade level and 83% attend college after graduation. Along with their academic supports, they provide lessons on self-esteem, building healthy relationships and strengthening social-emotional and leadership skills.Schattner Foundation, V&S Foundation are Sojourner Sponsors and Giant Foods is a Mover & Shaker Sponsor.To register or volunteer for this event, please visit the Teen Girls Unity Walk website To sponsor this event, please reach out to uniteteengirls@crittentonservices.org.If you are a community organization providing vital resources or services for families, please fill out this form to apply for a resource booth.###About CSGW: For 136 years, Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (CSGW) has equipped teen girls in underserved communities with the skills and support to navigate the challenges of middle and high school. Through the lens of trauma-informed care, our programs teach teen girls to value their gifts and develop essential life skills. Most importantly, they attain a belief in their ability to succeed. The success of our programs is reflected by our 99-100% graduation and grade advancement rate, with 83% of our graduates attending a two- or four-year college. Please visit https://www.crittentonservices.org to learn more about our programs.

