Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Announces Three Rehab Hospitals-Centers of Excellence in Rehabilitation and Stroke Care

CIHQ Accreditation COE Rehabilitation Services COE Stroke Care & Rehab Services

The Designation by CIHQ Recognizes Indianapolis Rehab Hospital, Shreveport Rehab Hospital, and Johnson County Rehab Hospital as Leaders in Rehab and Stroke Care

We are delighted that our hospitals were awarded these distinct designations as Centers of Excellence in both rehabilitation and stroke care.” — Chester Crouch, Nobis Rehab Partners President & CEO

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital at Carmel, Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital, and Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park, all managed by Nobis Rehab Partners and owned by New Era IRF Holdings, LLC, were recently surveyed by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ) and have successfully met the requirements for the Center of Excellence Designation in Rehabilitation Services - Stroke Care, which is a dual certification. This designation recognizes both the exemplary performance in the clinical management of patients requiring rehabilitation from a disabling disease or injury, as well as the specialized rehabilitation and medical treatments provided to patients who have suffered a stroke.

Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital at Carmel, Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital, and Johnson County Rehabilitation at Overland Park successfully completed a comprehensive onsite survey to assess their adherence to evidence-based care standards established by leading healthcare experts and nationally recognized organizations. This thorough survey process involved an in-depth review of medical documentation, direct observation of patient care, and interviews with both the hospitals' rehabilitation teams and their leadership and also included patient interviews at both of these rehab hospitals.

“We are delighted that our hospitals were awarded these distinct designations as Centers of Excellence in both rehabilitation and stroke care,” said Chester Crouch, President and CEO of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. “Our hospitals have a vision of being the best medical rehab leader in their communities that they serve, and achieving these Center of Excellence designations supports that mission”

"CIHQ commends Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital at Carmel, Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital, and Johnson County Rehabilitation at Overland Park on their achievement of this Center of Excellence in Rehabilitation Services - Stroke Care. This designation recognizes hospitals that demonstrate excellence in care and services provided to their communities. We appreciate the partnership with Nobis Rehabilitation Partners and value the strong relationship greatly," stated Richard Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of CIHQ.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, owned by Nobis Rehabilitation Holdings, brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to design, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis Rehab currently has opened 17 hospitals and has another 7 under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital.

About Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital at Carmel

Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in 2021 located at 1260 City Center Dr, Carmel, IN. The motivated team provides comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and returns them to an optimal fulfilling life. The hospital was awarded by Newsweek in 2022 in America's Best Rehab category.

About Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital

Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in 2022 in the newly developed Alexandrine Place area at 1451 Fern Circle, Shreveport, LA. The location is behind Fairfield Market & Café. The motivated team provides comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and returns them to an optimal fulfilling life.

About Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital at Overland Park

Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in 2022 at 11325 College Boulevard, Overland Park, KS. The motivated team provides comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and returns them to an optimal fulfilling life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.