Businesswoman Dr. Linda Pajoel Launches Investornomy Podcast to Spotlight Female Investment Experts Worldwide

Dr Linda Pajoel, CEO & Founder of Investornomy

A Global Initiative Empowering Women to Invest with Confidence and Amplifying Female Leadership in the Financial World

Women belong at the forefront of the investment world”
— Dr Linda Pajoel
ONTARIO, CANADA, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Linda Pajoel, a leading advocate for women’s financial empowerment and the CEO and founder of Investornomy, has announced the launch of the Investornomy Podcast. This groundbreaking video podcast is part of Investornomy’s global mission to equip working women with the tools to build financial security, while spotlighting the expertise of trailblazing female leaders in the investment world.

As a social enterprise, Investornomy is dedicated to bridging the gender gap in investing by educating and empowering women to take control of their financial futures. The Investornomy Podcast extends this mission by creating a global platform where female investment experts can share their knowledge, inspire others, and amplify their voices in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Each episode of the Investornomy Podcast is strategically distributed to over 200 million users through strategic distribution partnerships. These partnerships ensure each vodcast episode gains visibility on leading global news platforms, including Yahoo, Google, Bing, Benzinga, Associated Press, and more than 1,000 other outlets. This ensures unparalleled visibility for both the podcast and its featured guests, offering them a unique opportunity to reach both domestic and international audiences.

The podcast’s dual mission is to:
---Empower working women worldwide by providing actionable insights on investment and financial literacy.
---Amplify the voices of female leaders in the investment space, showcasing their expertise and success stories to a global audience.

“Investornomy Podcast is not just a show; it’s a movement to inspire and educate women, while celebrating the transformative impact of female leadership in finance,” Dr. Linda added.

Call for Guests: The Investornomy Podcast is inviting exceptional female investment experts from across the globe to apply to be featured on the show. Selected guests will have the opportunity to share their expertise, gain international exposure, and inspire millions.

To apply, complete the guest application form here and selected guests for the podcast will be contacted by the Investornomy team.

About Dr. Linda Pajoel
Dr. Linda Pajoel is a visionary entrepreneur and a passionate advocate for women’s financial empowerment. As the CEO and founder of Investornomy, she leads efforts to equip working women with the tools and confidence to build financial security through stock investing. Her work has been celebrated globally for empowering women to achieve financial independence and breaking barriers in the financial world.

About Investornomy
Investornomy is a social enterprise dedicated to empowering working women to take charge of their financial futures through education, support, and actionable investment strategies. By spotlighting the expertise of female leaders in investment, Investornomy is driving a global movement to amplify voices of female investment experts worldwide.

About

Investornomy is a premier investment education firm dedicated to empowering working women to independently navigate the stock market with confidence and success. Founded by Dr. Linda Pajoel, a multi-award-winning stock investing consultant and advocate for women's investment literacy, Investornomy offers comprehensive programs designed to demystify do-it-yourself stock investing for beginners and seasoned investors alike. Our mission is to democratize stock investment knowledge, enabling working women to take control of their financial security through informed stock investments. We teach working women how to use stock investment profits to eliminate motherhood-related income interruptions. We provide a range of educational resources, including books, webinars, workshops, mentorship sessions, advanced training programs, and insightful publications, all aimed at equipping women with the tools necessary to achieve financial security. Dr. Linda’s personal journey—from her beginnings in dentistry as a Dentist, to becoming a recognized leader in investment education—underscores her commitment to resilience, continuous learning, and community empowerment. Her motivation to focus Investornomy's education initiatives on working women came after her stock investments saved her from a catastrophic 18-month motherhood-related income interruption. She has spoken at conferences and other events, as well as host podcast sessions to elevate the voices of women. Her recognition as Scotiabank’s Female Founder of the Month by the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce highlights her dedication to advancing women’s financial empowerment. ￼ At Investornomy, we are committed to empowering working women to achieve financial security through stock investing. To expand our reach and impact, we are seeking mission-driven partners who share our vision of transforming women’s financial futures. Join us in this important work and help us bring investment literacy to women in your network.

