Antaris Cloud Platform and SatOS™ Power Almagest ELEVATION-1 Mission, Successfully Launched from SpaceX Transporter-12

This mission demonstrates how Antaris' software-first approach to mission and satellite design as well as automated operations transform the pace and economics of space missions.” — Tom Barton

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antaris™, the leading software platform for space missions, today announced that the Antaris Cloud Platform has successfully enabled communication with Almagest’s ELEVATION-1 satellite, initiating the commissioning process. The Elevation-1 satellite was built by XDLINX Space Labs, and Ananth Technologies conducted Assembly, Integration, and Testing (AIT). Using the Antaris TrueTwin™ simulation environment, the operations team is now able to simulate orbital scenarios to validate CONOPS before sending live commands to the on-orbit satellite.ELEVATION-1, Almagest Space Corporation’s E-band technology demonstration mission, represents a major leap forward in satellite communication capabilities. The mission’s objective is to test one of the world’s first miniaturized, space-grade E-band communication payloads, developed by XDLINX Space Labs. The data gathered will play a critical role in the design and development of Almagest’s high performance RF data services satellite constellation.Powered by AntarisThe ELEVATION-1 mission is powered by the Antaris Cloud Platform and SatOS™, an end-to-end software solution that accelerates the design, simulation, and operation of satellite missions. The platform includes:- Antaris Design Studio: A state-of-the-art facility for rapid mission and satellite design.- TrueTwin™ Simulation: A high-fidelity digital twin capability enabling Full Mission Virtualization™ for pre- and post-launch simulation and testing.- Command Center: Automates constellation operations, optimizes mission schedules, tasking, and automatically manages ground communications.- SatOS™ Spacecraft Software: An integrated software stack providing secure, resilient spacecraft operations on-orbit.Using the Antaris Cloud Platform, the Almagest team dramatically accelerated time-to-orbit by leveraging TrueTwin™ simulation. This advanced capability allowed the team to answer key questions about payload and bus operations early in the design process, significantly reducing risk. The platform’s end-to-end capabilities ensure streamlined and flexible mission management, from initial design and simulation to ongoing operations.A Milestone in Space Communication“This mission marks a significant milestone for Antaris and for the future of space communications,” said Tom Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of Antaris. “We’re thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking mission, and we look forward to delivering even more advanced satellite solutions to the Almagest team.”Raghu Das, CEO and Co-Founder of Almagest Space Corporation, echoed this sentiment. “The ELEVATION-1 mission is a critical step toward realizing our goal of delivering ultra-high throughput data services in space. Using the Antaris Cloud Platform, the Almagest team was able to fly the entire ELEVATION-1 mission in virtual space prior to launch, giving us the confidence that the satellite would meet our operational requirements. We would not be in space today without Antaris. We’re excited to continue this partnership and deploy a full constellation to transform space communication.”The successful launch of ELEVATION-1 reaffirms Antaris’ commitment to enabling cutting-edge space capabilities through exceptional software solutions. For more information on Antaris and how it is disrupting space missions, visit www.antaris.space.About AntarisThe Antaris Cloud Platform dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of satellites and constellations through full mission virtualization. Enabling rapid decision making for governments, commercial operators, and combatant commanders. Governments and commercial operators choose Antaris because they gain the ability to answer design and operational questions confidently and quickly, resulting in faster time-to-orbit, operational space efficiency, and lower lifetime operating costs. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined Ventures, Acequia, HCVC, E2MC, and Possible Ventures, Antaris is revolutionizing Software for Space™. Learn more at https://www.antaris.space/ About AlmagestAlmagest is building a high-capacity and ultra-high throughput satellite data relay network utilizing E-band radio frequency and Free Space Optical communications. This revolutionary approach will deploy ultra-efficient inter-connected satellites operating in LEO orbit and establish large pipes for secured data transfer bypassing congested and vulnerable terrestrial networks. The thematic network architecture will support multiple independent satellite operators, each addressing a specific market segment such as aerospace & defense, oil & gas, financial, content distribution, and telecommunication backhaul. This "space backbone" will also function as a relay network for space data downloads and a conduit for in-space communications. Learn more at https://almagestspace.com/ About XDLINX Space LabsXDLINX Space Labs is an end-to-end small satellite mission-as-a-service provider for complete mission requirements- from design, supply chain, build, integration, and space qualify to mission operations. The company offers spacecraft Platforms and Payload technology for Global Commercial and Defense ISR Space Missions, focusing on helping various nations build their Sovereign space capabilities, offer a full stack ISR capabilities both optical and signal intelligence. XDLINX offers fully configured satellites with payloads for Global Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The company has successfully launched over 400 satellites in their past work tenure. Learn more at https://xdlinx.space/

