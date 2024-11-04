Antaris™ and SEAKR Engineering LLC Collaborate to Drive Speed and Efficiency in Satellite Development

SEAKR hardware components to integrate into Antaris to support end-to-end Full Mission Virtualization™ across multiple Department of Defense contracts.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antaris™, the leading software platform for space missions, today announced that it is collaborating with SEAKR Engineering, LLC., part of RTX’s Raytheon business, to integrate SEAKR products into the Antaris Cloud Platform to conduct remote hardware-in-the-loop (HITL) testing and certification. The combined work deepens Antaris’ ability to provide end-to-end Full Mission Virtualization™ capabilities to the U.S. Department of Defense under multiple contracts.Antaris dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of satellites by abstracting space vehicle components – including radios, imagers, thrusters, etc. – into its next generation TrueTwin™ simulation environment. Because this abstraction process incorporates all the satellite subsystems and their associated software, a TrueTwin™ virtual satellite can replicate at scale the same behaviors and functions as a physical satellite that has yet to be built. As a result, engineers can create a fully virtualized mission of their proposed spacecraft and ground systems.Antaris will integrate its cloud platform with SEAKR Engineering's subsystems hosted at their Colorado headquarters. The companies will then utilize TrueTwin™ to run simulations involving SEAKR hardware – such as the high-performance, autonomy enabled Sentinel product line – to validate their performance and functionality.“By integrating SEAKR Engineering’s payload catalog into the Antaris Cloud Platform, teams will be able to test mission concepts and validate hardware choices before buying a single screw," said Tom Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of Antaris. "We’re excited to offer SEAKR’s hardware within the Antaris Cloud Platform, which will accelerate the ability of customers to operate in space with maximum efficiency, leveraging better data and streamlined processes for enhanced decision-making.”“SEAKR’s state of the art development lab allows companies like Antaris to reduce risk and streamline SEAKR mission sets while utilizing proven on orbit HITL platforms,” said Erik Arvesen, General Manager of SEAKR Engineering LLC. “By integrating with the Antaris Cloud Platform, mission planners and system engineers can more easily design, simulate, and operate satellite constellations with our components, enabling the Department of Defense, civilian agencies, and our commercial customers to achieve greater operational efficiency and improved reliability.”Companies interested in designing and testing a satellite using any of SEAKR Engineering’s components should visit https://www.antaris.space/contact About Antaris™The Antaris Cloud Platform dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of satellites and constellations through full mission virtualization. enabling rapid decision making for governments, commercial operators, and combatant commanders. Governments and commercial operators choose Antaris because they gain the ability to answer operational questions more rapidly, resulting in faster time-to-orbit and lower overall lifetime operating costs. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined Ventures, Acequia, HCVC, E2MC, and Possible Ventures, Antaris is revolutionizing Software for Space™.About SEAKR Engineering LLCSEAKR Engineering LLC (SEAKR) is a leading supplier of space qualified state-of-the-art electronics for advanced processors, networked systems, reconfigurable Radio Frequency (RF) and Electro-Optical (EO) payloads, and digital channelizers/beamformers. These systems utilize SEAKR’s Radiation Hardened system By Design (RHBD) techniques that have successfully been deployed in over 300 missions with a 100% on-orbit success rate. Utilizing RHBD techniques, SEAKR leads the industry with some of the highest performance systems that have flown, and with new developments, SEAKR will continue to push these boundaries. SEAKR designs, builds, and tests these systems at their facilities in Colorado.

