Antaris™ Expands Full Mission Virtualization™ for Faster Simulations and Smarter Compute Cost Management

New pre-simulation analysis and accelerated modeling empower mission teams to optimize resources, accelerate decision-making, and control compute expenses.

With accelerated simulations, mission planners no longer have to wait days or weeks to answer complex operational questions.” — Karthik Govindhasamy

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antaris™, the leading software platform for space missions , today announced an expansion of its Full Mission Virtualization ™ capabilities using its next generation TrueTwin™ simulation environment. The new capabilities let mission owners and flight directors simulate entire constellations in real time with full-flight software stacks—now at accelerated speeds for faster operational decision-making.Historically, mission simulations have run at real-time or slower speeds, limiting the pace of critical decision-making. With Antaris’ expanded Full Mission Virtualization™ capabilities, mission owners and flight directors can now accelerate simulation speeds while maintaining accuracy and reliability. By shortening the gap between question and answer, Antaris enables faster, more informed decision-making—enhancing mission execution, flexibility, and overall efficiency.“With accelerated simulations, mission planners no longer have to wait days or weeks to answer complex operational questions,” said Karthik Govindhasamy, Co-Founder and CTO of Antaris. “Antaris enables them to generate data, iterate faster, automate processes, and make critical mission decisions in a fraction of the time—and at a fraction of the cost.”Another challenge is the unpredictable and often high cost of running complex simulations. The expanded Full Mission Virtualization™ capabilities address this by allowing users to perform a pre-run analysis, assessing mission success likelihood before incurring full compute costs.“Many organizations struggle to run large-scale simulations within their cloud compute budgets,” said Govindhasamy. “Our pre-simulation analysis tools and accelerated simulation capabilities help operators anticipate challenges, optimize resources, and prevent costly setbacks.”By offering scalable, cost-effective mission virtualization, Antaris sets a new standard for modern satellite operations. With Antaris TrueTwin™ and Full Mission Virtualization™, mission owners can now simulate, test, and optimize their missions with greater efficiency, ensuring mission success. For more information, visit https://www.antaris.space About AntarisThe Antaris Cloud Platform dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, and operation of space missions and satellites–bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing to the space domain. Customers choose Antaris because they gain mission flexibility and have greater control over their supply web, resulting in faster time-to-orbit and lower overall lifetime operating costs. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, Streamlined, Acequia, HCVC, E2MC, and Possible Ventures, Antaris is revolutionizing Software for Space™.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.