Neolith Proudly Announces That the SBTi has Verified Its Science-Based Target to Achieve Net-Zero by 2050

Neolith reaffirms its pledge towards sustainability to reduce emissions to prevent climate change through the approval of its targets by the SBTi.

This truly demonstrates our absolute commitment to fully decarbonize our company by 2050 and positions us on the correct path to achieve it.” — Jesús Ayarza, CEO of Neolith Group, comments

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SBTi enables companies and financial institutions to understand how much they must decarbonize to prevent the worst impacts of climate change and transition towards a net-zero and equitable economy. Neolith , the global leader in sintered stone, is proud to announce that its science-based targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) during 2024, after the company adhered to the commitment a couple of years ago. This confirms Neolith is tackling global warming and is taking action towards decarbonization actively, as Neolith’s main priority within its sustainability agenda.Aware of the importance of caring for our natural resources, Neolith uses all-natural raw materials to manufacture its sintered stone architectural surfaces. The company also recognizes the direct impact its business has on the environment. Given the urgency of eradicating global warming and avoiding the “code red for humanity” as described by the UN, which warns against exceeding a global temperature rise of 1.5º C, it is critical to cut emissions in half by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050. Direct emissions reductions will be prioritized, and all residual emissions will be neutralized in accordance with SBTi criteria to reach net-zero emissions.Neolith has taken relevant steps in both endorsing the SBTi and earning prestigious certifications that reinforce the company’s efforts toward achieving its full decarbonization goal.Jesús Ayarza, CEO of Neolith Group, comments “We are honored to have our science-based emission reduction targets approved by the SBTi. This truly demonstrates our absolute commitment to fully decarbonize our company by 2050 and positions us on the correct path to achieve it. From its inception, Neolith’s sustainability agenda has always been a priority, and we will continue to work towards achieving this goal.”The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. The organization develops standards and guidance that help companies set greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5ºC and transitioning towards a net-zero economy.The SBTi provides target validation services in line with SBTi standards, supporting organizations towards their decarbonization journey.Neolith’s approved targets can be consulted on the Science Based Targets initiative website. Neolith Group has committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2050. Neolith commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50.4% by 2032 from a 2022 base year for the near-term targets and reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 30% within the same timeframe. Near-term targets outline the amount by which organizations will reduce their emissions over the next 5-10 years. They are also a requirement for companies wishing to set net-zero targets. As per the long-term targets, which indicate the degree of emission reductions organizations need to achieve net-zero according to the SBTi’s Corporate Net-Zero Standard criteria no later than 2050, the company commits to reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 90% by 2050 from a 2022 base year.The validation of these targets reaffirms Neolith’s strong commitment towards full decarbonization, as its main goal set up on its sustainability agenda. Since its inception, Neolith has remained a global benchmark in the design and innovation of sintered stone surfaces. This reinforces the company’s dedication to integrating sustainable solutions with exceptional designs that inspire and transform spaces while minimizing environmental impact.In addition to Neolith’s near-term and net-zero science-based targets being validated by the SBTi during this year, Neolith has also obtained the Cradle to Cradle CertifiedBronze certification for most of its products. Within 2024, the company has also improved its positioning of the EcoVadis Gold seal, increasing its percentile from 97 to 98, and has renewed its Zero Waste certification as excellent. During this period, Neolith has reaffirmed its continuity with the United Nations Global Compact by supporting its 10 principles for sustainable development to fully incorporate sustainability into its operations, thus contributing to creating safer and more sustainable products for the future.You can follow the latest news from Neolith at www.neolith.com About NeolithFully believing in the idea that “the best thing about creating something is living it,” Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. The pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of all-natural raw materials, provides innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology and high functionality which, along with Neolith’s sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas including North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and China. All with the goal of continuing to lead in the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

