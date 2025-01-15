Reflex Tuning Expands Team and Provides Enhanced Winter Services

Reflex Tuning Reflex Tuning Logo

HOOKSETT, NH, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reflex Tuning , the trusted Audi and Volkswagen service center in Hooksett, NH, is excited to announce significant expansion as the company continues to grow in response to increasing demand for specialized vehicle care.In line with this growth, Reflex Tuning is now hiring for four essential positions: Automotive Technician, Service Advisor, Detailer, and Parts Advisor. Additionally, the company is introducing enhanced winter preparation services to help clients safeguard their vehicles against New England’s harsh winter conditions.Heather Zaccone, Owner of Reflex Tuning, Shares Her Vision:“Our success at Reflex Tuning stems from the unwavering dedication and expertise of our team. As we expand, we are seeking passionate professionals who are committed to ensuring the safety and longevity of every vehicle we service,” says Heather Zaccone, Owner of Reflex Tuning. “We pride ourselves on fostering a supportive and collaborative environment where our team members can thrive and grow. We are excited to welcome new talent who are eager to make a meaningful impact and build lasting careers with us.”Now Hiring: Key Positions at Reflex TuningAutomotive TechnicianService AdvisorVehicle DetailerParts AdvisorEnhanced Winter Preparation ServicesAs winter approaches, Reflex Tuning is committed to ensuring that Audi and VW owners are fully prepared for the cold months ahead. Our comprehensive winter services include:Snow Tires Installation: Improve your vehicle’s handling and traction with high-performance winter tires such as Michelin X-Ice Snow and Bridgestone Blizzak LM001. We also offer seasonal tire and wheel storage for your convenience. Read moreUndercoating Services: Protect your vehicle from rust and corrosion with our high-quality New Hampshire Oil Undercoating (NHOU) products. Learn how our undercoating services can extend your car’s lifespan. Undercoating Services for All MakesBattery and Alignment Checks: Ensure your battery is in optimal condition and your wheels are properly aligned to handle winter roads safely. Regular checks prevent unexpected issues and extend the life of your vehicle’s components.Winter-Specific Fluid Maintenance: Keep your brake fluid, windshield washer fluid, and antifreeze levels optimized to prevent freezing and ensure all systems run smoothly during extreme cold.Protecting Your Vehicle Against Rodent DamageReflex Tuning also emphasizes the importance of rodent-proofing your vehicle this fall. Our latest article provides practical tips to prevent mice and other rodents from causing damage to your Audi or VW. How to Keep Mice and Rodents Out of Your Audi or VW This FallQuarterly Customer GiveawayIn appreciation of our loyal customers, Reflex Tuning recently held its Q4 2024 Quarterly Drawing. Congratulations to the winners:1st Place: $150 Reflex Tuning Shop Credit2nd Place: $100 Reflex Tuning Shop Credit3rd Place: $50 Reflex Tuning Shop CreditCustomers can increase their chances of winning by scheduling regular maintenance and referring friends to Reflex Tuning. Learn MoreWhy Join Reflex Tuning?Reflex Tuning is a woman-owned business that values its employees as much as its clients. We are dedicated to creating a positive, growth-oriented environment with benefits such as continuous training, courtesy vehicles, and a strong commitment to work-life balance. Joining Reflex Tuning means becoming part of a team that prioritizes trust, quality, and customer satisfaction.About Reflex TuningReflex Tuning is a premier automotive repair shop specializing in Audi and Volkswagen services in Hooksett, NH. Known for expert diagnostics, transparent communication, and exceptional customer service, Reflex Tuning offers a comprehensive range of repair and maintenance services tailored to each vehicle’s unique needs. As a woman-owned business, Reflex Tuning is committed to fostering a supportive and collaborative work environment while building lasting relationships with clients and the community.For more information or to apply for a position, visit www.reflextuning.com Contact Information:Reflex TuningHeather Zaccone65 Londonderry Turnpike, Hooksett, NH 03106Phone: 603-704-4298Email: service@reflextuning.comWebsite: www.reflextuning.com

