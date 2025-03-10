Izzy's House Announces Openings for Women in Dayton, Ohio, Supported by KAV Health Group

Izzy's House Announces Openings for Sober Living Housing For Women

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Izzy’s House, a supportive living facility dedicated to empowering women, proudly announces current openings and available beds at their welcoming Dayton location. This initiative is supported by the dedicated partnership of KAV Health Group, an organization committed to sober living and recovery Izzy’s House provides residents with a nurturing and compassionate environment, designed to meet both immediate needs and long-term personal development goals. Women residing at Izzy's House benefit from essential resources such as easy access to reliable transportation, availability of gently used clothing, weekly visits to an on-site food pantry, and supplies necessary for maintaining a clean and comfortable home environment. Moreover, residents participate in structured group activities aimed at fostering connection, personal growth, and emotional resilience.In collaboration with KAV Health Group, Izzy’s House enhances its service offerings by ensuring all residents have access to comprehensive healthcare support and wellness resources, promoting not only physical health but also emotional and mental well-being. With compassionate, professional staff available around the clock, residents can depend on receiving the care and guidance necessary to achieve stability and independence.Conveniently located at 1218 West Grand Avenue in Dayton, Izzy’s House emphasizes community integration, independence, dignity, and empowerment, offering women a fresh start and a pathway to sustained success.Those interested in securing a space or seeking additional information about Izzy’s House and the services offered in collaboration with KAV Health Group can contact Izzy’s House directly via phone at (937) 518-5627 or visit their official website at https://www.izzyshouse.com Start your journey to recovery today.

