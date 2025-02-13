KAV Recovery and Izzy’s House Announce Hiring Opportunities to Support Addiction and Mental Health Recovery Services

KAV Health Group Izzy's House

KAV Recovery and Izzy’s House proudly announce a new wave of hiring opportunities across Ohio.

At KAV Recovery and Izzy’s House, we firmly believe in the power of dedicated professionals to change lives.” — Joseph Sullivan, Community Outreach.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KAV Recovery , a respected provider of substance abuse and mental health treatments in Ohio , and Izzy’s House , a dedicated provider of recovery housing, proudly announce a new wave of hiring opportunities across Ohio.Both organizations are committed to helping individuals on their journey to lasting sobriety and wellness, and seek passionate professionals ready to join their missions.KAV Recovery: Expanding Clinical and Front-Office RolesKAV Recovery is known for its holistic approach to addiction treatment and mental health support. The organization provides a range of services—relapse prevention, outpatient programs, intensive outpatient services, and partial hospitalization levels of care—in communities including Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, and Chillicothe.They are currently hiring for the following positions:- SUD Counselor (CDCA, LCDC II, LCDC III, LICDC, LICDC-S)- Front Office Coordinator- Lab Technician- Mental Health Counselor (LPC, LSW, LMFT, LPCC, LISW, LISW-S)- Full-Time Manager (3 Years Experience Required)All roles involve direct collaboration with clients, counselors, and administrative teams, ensuring seamless coordination of care from admission through discharge and follow-up.Interested applicants can submit an application via KAV Recovery’s online portal or call (513) 437-0800 for more information.Izzy’s House: Building a Supportive Home EnvironmentIzzy’s House provides a structured, safe, and supportive housing environment designed to foster long-term recovery. Operating in Dayton, Cincinnati, and Sidney, Ohio, Izzy’s House focuses on empowering individuals to develop life skills, create supportive networks, and establish a solid foundation in sobriety.They are currently seeking:- House Managers- Case ManagersThese critical roles help maintain a caring environment, offering personalized guidance and case management support to residents on their recovery journey.To apply, visit Izzy’s House online or call (937) 518-5627 for more details.A Shared MissionWorking together, KAV Recovery and Izzy’s House form a comprehensive continuum of care—combining effective treatment programs with stable, nurturing housing options—to guide individuals toward lasting sobriety.“At KAV Recovery and Izzy’s House, we firmly believe in the power of dedicated professionals to change lives,” says Joseph Sullivan, Community Outreach. “Every new team member brings fresh perspectives and renewed energy to our mission of guiding people to meaningful, long-term recovery.”About KAV RecoveryKAV Recovery delivers thoughtful substance abuse and mental health treatments throughout Ohio. Through holistic and individualized programs, KAV Recovery emphasizes personalized care, compassion, and a focus on building healthier futures for clients.About Izzy’s HouseIzzy’s House provides a safe, structured, and supportive environment where individuals can overcome substance use addiction and rediscover a fulfilling life. With comprehensive recovery programs and community partnerships, Izzy’s House ensures residents receive the tools necessary for sustained sobriety.Media Contact:Joseph Sullivan, Community Outreach

