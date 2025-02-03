ResProp Awarded Management of Standard on the Creek in Humble, Texas.

An inviting glimpse of the property’s stunning pool, one of the many premium amenities designed for ultimate relaxation and enjoyment. The property’s spacious gym features plenty of modern equipment, offering everything needed for a complete workout experience. The lounge offers a welcoming space with a community kitchen and stunning views overlooking the pool, perfect for relaxing or socializing.

HUMBLE , TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResProp Management now provides full-service property management for Standard on the Creek Apartments. Located in Temple, Texas, this community offers affordable contemporary living with access to everything residents need for a convenient and enjoyable lifestyle.With more than 100 units, this community offers a selection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, designed to suit every lifestyle. Each apartment includes an expansive kitchen, modern interior finishes, and an open space concept. Select units also offer kitchen islands, spacious pantries, white tile backsplash, and patios/balconies. The community also provides residents with a multi-purpose clubhouse, swimming pool, poolside patio & BBQ grills, resident fitness center, computer-equipped business center, and high-speed internet.“We are excited to partner with Ojala Partners to elevate the living experience at Standard on the Creek Apartments. Our focus is on delivering exceptional service, fostering community connections, and ensuring that residents enjoy a comfortable and fulfilling lifestyle.” states, Alex Pankow, Director of Business Development.Located in the heart of Temple, Standard on the Creek Apartments offers a tranquil suburban setting with convenient access to the city’s top attractions. Residents are just minutes from Temple College, local parks, and recreation areas, providing opportunities for outdoor activities and relaxation. The neighborhood also features a range of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, ensuring a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. With quick access to major highways, commuting to nearby areas and city amenities is effortless.About Ojala Partners:Ojala Holdings, LP (“Ojala”) is a dynamic real estate company focused on acquiring, developing, and redeveloping multifamily residential properties and select commercial assets, including urban self-storage. Specializing in ‘story-driven’ opportunities, Ojala targets secondary markets and niche opportunities in Texas' primary markets. The company’s portfolio includes six active projects, with three under construction and three in pre-development, reflecting its commitment to strategic growth and market leadership.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

