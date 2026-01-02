ResProp Management and Orange Capital Advisors Strengthen Alliance with Three New South Carolina Properties

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic move, ResProp Management has assumed management of Orange Capital’s Evado, The Lively Grande Dunes, and The Lively Murrells Inlet, expanding its South Carolina footprint and solidifying a key industry partnership.​Evado, a premium lease-up in Summerville, integrates health and wellness into its luxury community, differentiated by superior quality, a location between the growing Nexton and Cane Bay, and upscale amenities such as a sauna, a two-story athletic club, a spa treatment room, and modern interiors.​The Lively Grande Dunes and The Lively Murrells Inlet bring Myrtle Beach’s appeal—relaxed beaches, family activities, boating, fishing, and proximity to the Marsh Walk—to residents via modern apartments with multi-level gym facilities, pools, courtyards, and coastal perks like wine taps and sky lounges.​ResProp looks forward to growing its relationship with Orange Capital, leveraging our values, property management expertise, and a community-first approach to drive revenue growth and resident satisfaction across these assets.“These acquisitions mark a significant expansion of our South Carolina operations and deepen our valued relationship with Orange Capital,” says Luke Liens, Senior Vice President of Business Development. “We are committed to maximizing performance for owners through proactive management and resident-focused services.”“What stood out to us about ResProp is their people-first culture—one that’s intentional about right-sizing workloads so teams can stay responsive and detail-oriented. Combined with their analytical and adaptive approach to management, we’re excited to partner on delivering a great resident experience and strong performance across our South Carolina communities,” says Kristin Burrill, Director of Asset and Investor Management for Orange Capital.About Orange Capital Advisors:Orange Capital Advisors is a South Carolina-based real estate development firm focused on creating innovative communities throughout the Southeast. As a mission-driven organization, they’re committed to delivering well-designed communities that respond to local market needs. Orange Capital Advisors continues to expand its footprint with an active pipeline of new projects underway across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. To learn more, visit www.OrangeCapitalAdvisors.com About ResProp:ResProp Management is a leading multifamily property management and investment services firm, overseeing more than 19,000 apartment homes across Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. Headquartered in Austin, TX, ResProp offers comprehensive in-house expertise in property acquisition and management, asset management, business development, financing, and construction management. With a focus on operational excellence and outstanding resident experiences, ResProp aims to be the premier service provider for property owners and residents nationwide. Learn more at www.ResProp.com

