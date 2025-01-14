Study: Consumers Hungry for New Ideas From Food & Beverage Industry

Food and beverage consultancy Menu Matters releases 2025 Consumer Trends & Needs Report showcasing consumer demand for innovation and new ideas.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food and beverage industry consulting firm Menu Matters has released the results of its 2025 Consumer Need States Report, which revealed that consumers are hungry for unique new products and menu items in the year ahead. Overall, 87% of consumers said they want to see new trends and ideas at restaurants in 2025, while they also said that over half (55%) of food experiences should feature new and unique ingredients.

The report, which includes a study that surveyed over 2,500 consumers from across the U.S., is aimed at understanding the consumer mindset heading into 2025 -- what consumers are thinking, feeling, and what they want from the food and beverage industry.

"This is an opportunity for food and beverages brands to think about the big picture," said Maeve Webster, President of Menu Matters. "We want to help companies create concepts, products, and menu items that resonate with consumers on a deeper level."

While the previous year's report noted that consumers were feeling anxious and overwhelmed, the 2025 report showcases that the top emotion they're feeling heading into the year is "hopeful."

"When we asked consumers about their goals for the year ahead, they told us they really wanted to get back on the right track," said Mike Kostyo, Vice President of Menu Matters. "They want to get healthy again, get out of the house, spend time with friends and family, and try more new things."

In order to meet consumers' demand for new and unique products and menu items, Menu Matters also unveiled five key tactics that brands and companies should consider.

"One area that companies can really focus on is creating more multi-sensory experiences," said Webster. "We were really surprised by some of the things that consumers said about how they make food decisions in relation to the five senses."

According to the report, a surprising 30% of consumers said they would give up their sense of taste in order to heighten their other senses when making a food decision. They were also interested in a range of sensory experiences, from a plate of sizzling fajitas to visiting a listening bar, the on-trend music venues opening across the country.

Other sections of the report focus on value, ways to live boldly, providing opportunities for escapism, and supporting more human connections.

"The section on human connection is particularly important," says Kostyo. "With the Surgeon General declaring loneliness an 'epidemic' and consumers saying they want to prioritize getting out of the house and connecting with friends and family again, there is a real part for the food industry to play in helping consumers create and strengthen those social connections."

The report notes that offering the human touch can be a real differentiator in the age of robotics and AI. While 59% of consumers said that AI could come up with a recipe that was just as good as what a chef would come up with, 66% would still rather have a dish made by a human chef.

The report, which is freely available through a digital website, also includes a list of the foods, flavors, ingredients, and dishes that are trending on innovative menus across the U.S.

"2025 marks ten years since I started Menu Matters," says Webster. "I'm excited to kick off this pivotal year with the type of thought-provoking, big picture research that represents how we think about innovation."

The full report can be accessed at menumatters2025trends.com.

