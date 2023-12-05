Menu Matters Welcomes Mike Kostyo as Vice President

Innovative food industry consulting firm adds creative trend expert to dynamic team.

ARLINGTON, VT, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Menu Matters, a leading food industry consulting firm known for its unique blend of culinary expertise and strategic thinking, is thrilled to announce the addition of Mike Kostyo as Vice President. With a proven track record as a creative industry and trends expert, Kostyo brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to the dynamic team at the helm of Menu Matters.

Menu Matters, founded and led by President Maeve Webster, is renowned for its ability to navigate the complex landscape of the modern food industry. The firm combines decades of experience in food industry research and client solutions with a passion for food, offering collaborative and tailored resources to clients looking to redefine their place in the future of the food landscape.

Webster expressed her excitement about the newest addition to the team: "I am thrilled to welcome Mike to Menu Matters. His creativity, deep industry knowledge, and collaborative approach align perfectly with our mission to provide clients with strategic, forward-thinking solutions. Together, we are poised to continue making a significant impact in the food industry."

Chicago-based Kostyo is a sought-after speaker at events and conferences throughout the food industry and is regularly featured in national media, including NBC News, Food Network, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Bloomberg, and the Chicago Tribune. For over a decade, Kostyo was the resident Trendologist and an Associate Director at Datassential, a food industry insights company.

In describing the ethos of Menu Matters, Maeve Webster highlighted the company's commitment to providing insights that challenge conventional thinking: "We don't just address immediate needs; we envision the future. With Mike on board, our clients can expect even more creativity, critical analysis, and a deeper understanding of trends that will impact their brands."

Kostyo, who also has a master’s degree in food studies from Boston University, is ready to contribute his expertise to Menu Matters. "I'm thrilled to work alongside Maeve to develop new and exciting ideas and tools that will drive success for our clients and the industry as a whole. Menu Matters’ focus on personalized attention and understanding deeper consumer needs is what drove my decision to join the company and I’m excited to start adding new client projects to the books for 2024. Menu Matters is not just about staying ahead of trends; it's about shaping the future of the food industry.”

Webster and Kostyo are currently available for media interviews regarding the expansion of the company, 2024 food trends, and/or commentary on general food industry stories.

About Menu Matters

Menu Matters is a food industry consulting firm that combines culinary expertise with strategic thinking, analytical precision, and a creative touch to craft collaborative solutions. President Maeve Webster and Vice President Mike Kostyo bring decades of experience in food industry research, client solutions, and a passion for food to help clients navigate the complexities of the modern food landscape. The firm's commitment to collaboration, deep analysis, and forward-thinking sets it apart in delivering solutions tailored to clients' goals and needs.

