International Foodservice Editorial Council Offering New Corporate Membership Rate

The International Foodservice Editorial Council is offering a deal for agency and corporate members.

PLEASANT VALLEY, NY, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Foodservice Editorial Council has a new multimember agency rate that accommodates up to three (3) agency or corporate staff joining IFEC for a flat $1,000 fee. Single person memberships are $395 for renewals and $495 for new members.

IFEC is the premiere organization linking brands with the country’s leading foodservice media. The organization wishes to support its agency and corporate partners by ensuring they can take advantage of the top-tier foodservice media networking, opportunities to showcase products and services, and other value-adds IFEC will offer this year, including new options focused on trends, professional development, and more. IFEC will offer two in-person opportunities to influence foodservice media in 2024.

The Bubbles 'n Biz Networking Event at the National Restaurant Show is Monday, May 20, 4:30-7 p.m. IFEC is excited to host this event at the brand-new Flashpoint Innovation Kitchen at 1516 West Carroll, with Chef Adam Moore at the helm.

"This is an unprecedented opportunity for IFEC members to showcase their brands with minimal venue restrictions in a contemporary, 'culinary-obsessed' setting," said Wendy Brannen, president of IFEC and senior director of marketing & communications for the American Soybean Association. "Sponsors may provide their own recipes or utilize the creativity of the Flashpoint Innovation culinary team at one of the foodservice industry's most beloved events during the National Restaurant Show."

Additionally, IFEC 2024, Chicago: Deep Dish on Trends & Tastes is Oct. 28-29. Sponsor opportunities will include a unique culinary trends tour and breakfast session with IFEC’s foodservice media, during which time attendees will “taste the trends” while the editors talk about them. Sponsorship opportunities will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis, so potential sponsors should look out for details or inquire directly.

As part of the event, the organization is excited to collaborate with Kendall College for a full day of eating, “office hours” pitch sessions with foodservice media, networking, and learning at its Michigan Avenue campus, where the students will be engaged in preparing and serving the menus for the day (including sponsor products). Attendees are welcome to join the year’s top annual IFEC event, starting and staying at the historic Palmer House Hotel, home of the original brownie, where there will be multiple sponsor and learning opportunities. Conference sponsorship registration opens in May.

Contact Jen Mac Kay, ifec@ifeconline.com, for more details, including joining or re-upping IFEC membership under the new agency/corporate fee structure, and 2024 sponsorship opportunities.