Fatty Liver Alliance and CanMASLD Unite to Strengthen Awareness and Prevent Liver Disease Progression

We raise awareness about the risks, causes and complications of fatty liver disease and help those already diagnosed with MASLD or MASH by advocating for access to approved treatments and care.

Liver Model

Community liver health education events like this one in Vancouver demonstrated the public's curiosity about liver health when they saw this realistic liver model provided by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Fatty Liver Disease

An estimated 38% of the population has Fatty Liver Disease (MASLD). This has become a global health issue that needs increased awareness and action.

Collaborating to advance early detection, education, and community engagement in liver health across Canada.

Strengthening our leadership in MASLD and MASH ensures we can enhance patient care and improve outcomes for the 15.2 million Canadians affected.”
— Michael Betel, President and Founder, Fatty Liver Alliance
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fatty Liver Alliance (FLA) and the Canadian MASLD Network (CanMASLD) are proud to announce their formal collaboration, marking a new chapter in their shared mission to combat Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), and related liver conditions across Canada. Bringing together leading healthcare professionals, researchers, and patient advocates, this partnership reflects both organizations’ ongoing commitment to raising awareness, enhancing education, and improving patient care.

A Growing Alliance

The relationship between FLA and CanMASLD has grown over several years, culminating in their recent Third Annual MASLD/MASH Primary Care Summit. This event, their first officially under the signed collaboration, convened experts to share the latest advances in early detection, treatment strategies, and patient support. By aligning their efforts, FLA and CanMASLD are working toward a future where preventable liver disease and its complications are significantly reduced.

“Through our combined strength, we can streamline educational initiatives, broaden outreach, and support meaningful research,” said Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance. “Together, we aim to help patients, families, and communities better understand metabolic liver disease, empower them to take preventive steps, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

Community Engagement at Winter Fest

As part of their enhanced efforts, FLA and CanMASLD will participate in the upcoming Winter Fest for the Bangladeshi community in Calgary on January 18, 2025, at the Marlborough Community Center from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Anticipating 500–700 attendees, the event will feature music, vendors, and social interactions among families. The healthcare presence will include the HbcCare program, which will offer comprehensive community engagement activities such as surveys to understand existing barriers, an interactive knowledge wheel to educate attendees, and resources emphasizing the importance of liver health. The program will also provide information about screening for viral hepatitis as a strategy to prevent liver cancer, along with access to FibroScan, a non-invasive tool to assess liver health. The Fatty Liver Alliance will also be on-site, sharing education on fatty liver disease and its role in preventing cancer by stopping disease progression.

“This collaborative work extends from large summits down to community-level events,” said Dr. Mark Swain, Hepatologist at the University of Calgary and a founding member of CanMASLD. “By meeting people where they are, we can inform individuals and families about the risks, encourage early screening, and foster healthier choices that can truly prevent serious liver complications.”

About the Fatty Liver Alliance

The Fatty Liver Alliance is a Canadian non-profit charitable organization dedicated to raising awareness of liver health, promoting early diagnosis and treatment of fatty liver disease, and connecting patients to the information and resources they need to prevent complications.

About CanMASLD

The Canadian MASLD Network (CanMASLD) brings together clinicians, researchers, and patient advocates across Canada, working collaboratively to advance the understanding, prevention, and management of MASLD and MASH. CanMASLD is committed to improving patient outcomes, supporting innovative research, and ensuring healthcare professionals have the tools they need to provide the best possible care.

Media Contacts:

For Fatty Liver Alliance:
Michael Betel
President & Founder, Fatty Liver Alliance
(716) 603-4351
Michael.Betel@fattyliver.ca
www.fattyliver.ca

For CanMASLD:
Dr. Mark Swain
Hepatologist, University of Calgary & Founding Member, CanMASLD
swain@ucalgary.ca

For HbcCare Program:
Irfan Hyder: mdirfan.hyder@ucalgary.ca
Tanvir Turin Chowdhury: chowdhut@ucalgary.ca

Michael Betel
Fatty Liver Alliance
+1 716-603-4351
Introduction to MASLD & MASH: What Every Patient Should Know. A clear, easy-to-understand overview of MASLD and MASH.

