Fighting MASLD & MASH: National Awareness Rises at the Your Liver, Your Health Event—Take Control of Your Liver Health

Fatty Liver Alliance Vancouver community showed curiosity and learned a lot about liver health from this realistic liver model provided by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. An estimated 38% of the population has Fatty Liver Disease. This has become a global health issue that needs increased awareness and action.

Empowering Canadians to Recognize and Address MASLD and MASH – Early Screening, Education, and Action Are Key to Preventing Advanced Liver Disease

Liver disease is a growing concern worldwide, especially with rising obesity and Type-2 Diabetes. Events like this educate the public and promote early detection.” — Dr. Alnoor Ramji, Hepatologist

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, the Fatty Liver Alliance had the extreme pleasure of hosting the Vancouver community at our third Your Liver, Your Health event. With 80 attendees, this event proved to be a significant moment in raising awareness about liver health, MASLD (Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease), and MASH (Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis).Attendees were treated to insightful presentations by Dr. Alnoor Ramji, Hepatologist, Shahid Khandker, CEO of KNS Canada, and Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance. Complementing the live talks, Dr. Arun Sanyal and Tony Villiotti shared their thoughts via video, emphasizing the real-world impact of MASLD and MASH on individuals and healthcare systems globally.A key highlight of the event was the opportunity for attendees to receive liver health assessments using FibroScan technology, courtesy of KNS Canada Inc.. With two FibroScan machines on site and a dedicated team that traveled from Toronto to Vancouver, 56 individuals had their liver health assessed, providing them with a quick and non-invasive understanding of their liver condition.Much appreciation goes to our event supporters: Novo Nordisk, Echosens, Siemens Healthineers, and Regeneron, whose generous contributions helped make the event a success. A special thank you to KNS Canada Inc. for bringing two FibroScan devices and providing hands-on assessments with their expert team. Additionally, we would like to thank Madrigal Pharmaceuticals for their incredible liver model, which sparked curiosity among the crowd, allowing attendees to learn more about the structure and feel of a real liver.Why Liver Health Events MatterMASLD and MASH are silent conditions affecting a significant portion of the population, often progressing undetected. MASLD affects about 38% of the population, according to a study by Dr. Zobair Younossi, with 20% of those individuals expected to progress to more advanced liver disease, such as cirrhosis. Of those, 20% may eventually require a liver transplant. This growing issue is closely linked to cardiometabolic risk factors like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension.Events like Your Liver, Your Health are critical for raising public awareness. Many individuals with MASLD or MASH may not experience symptoms until the disease is in its later stages. Those who know they have other cardiometabolic risk factors should be proactive in discussing liver health with their physicians. Early detection and intervention can prevent the progression to advanced liver disease, making community awareness and educational initiatives vital.Moreover, there is now an approved treatment for MASH in the U.S., called Rezdiffra. Approval in the European Union is expected by April 2025, but, unfortunately, no application for approval has been made in Canada. The Fatty Liver Alliance is working to change that. Canadians deserve access to life-saving treatments as much as those in other parts of the world. Individuals can learn more and support this cause by signing a petition at fattyliver.ca/petition, asking Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to consider bringing Rezdiffra to Canada.Michael Betel shared, "It was an honour to see the community come together, engage with the material, and take meaningful steps toward better understanding their liver health. These assessments can truly make a difference, and we are so thankful to all our partners and the Vancouver community for their support."For more information about future events or liver health resources, visit www.fattyliver.ca Media Contact:Michael BetelFounder and President, Fatty Liver Alliancemichael@fattyliver.ca

