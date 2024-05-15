Fatty Liver Alliance Hosts Liver Health Event in Calgary, Alberta for Global Fatty Liver Day
Empowering the Calgary Community through Liver Health Education, Assessment and Early Detection
Raising awareness about fatty liver disease is crucial. This event empowers the Calgary community to take proactive steps towards better liver health and early detection.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fatty Liver Alliance is proud to announce its support for Global Fatty Liver Day on June 13, 2024, by hosting a liver health community education event titled “Your Liver, Your Health: Understanding MASLD, MASH, Diabetes and Your Metabolic Health” at the Rosedale Community Centre in Calgary, AB. The event will commence at 6:30 PM and aims to raise awareness about fatty liver disease and provide vital health resources to the community.
— Michael Betel, President and Founder, Fatty Liver Alliance
Event Details:
Date: June 13, 2024
Time: 6:30 PM
Location: Rosedale Community Centre, Calgary, AB
Registration: https://www.fattyliver.ca/register
Event Highlights:
- Expert Presentations: Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from esteemed liver health specialists, including Dr. Mark Swain, a renowned hepatologist, and Wendy Schaufert, a dedicated nurse practitioner. The President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance will also provide insights and share the organization's mission.
- Liver Health Assessments: One of the key features of the evening is the availability of Fibroscan tests, which measure liver stiffness and can indicate the amount of fat and scarring in the liver. This service, provided by KNS Canada, will be offered to attendees, helping them to better understand their liver health.
- Community Engagement: The event will foster discussions and offer resources for managing lifestyle choices and seeking medical care if necessary.
### Quotes:
Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance:
"Raising awareness about fatty liver disease is crucial, as early detection can significantly improve health outcomes. This event is a vital opportunity for the Calgary community to learn about liver health and take proactive steps towards managing their well-being."
Dr. Mark Swain, Hepatologist:
"Connecting with the Calgary community on Global Fatty Liver Day is essential in our fight against this silent epidemic. Through education and accessible liver health assessments, we can make a real difference in preventing the progression of fatty liver disease."
Acknowledgements:
This event is made possible through the generous grants and support from Novo Nordisk, Echosens, Siemens Healthineers, and the Global Liver Institute. Special thanks to KNS Canada for providing the Fibroscan and a technician to conduct the liver health assessments.
About Fatty Liver Disease:
Fatty liver disease, also known as Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), affects over 30% of the population. Approximately 20% of those with MASLD may progress to a more severe condition known as Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). With no approved treatment for MASH in Canada and the recent approval of Rezdiffra by the FDA in the United States on March 14, 2024, raising awareness and early detection are critical.
About Global Fatty Liver Day:
Global Fatty Liver Day, created by Global Liver Institute was formerly International NASH Day, and it began in June 2018 as a public education campaign to highlight the urgency of addressing fatty liver disease and its advanced stages. The disease impacts approximately 115 million individuals worldwide, and the number is projected to rise to 357 million by 2030. Often under diagnosed due to subtle symptoms, fatty liver disease is a major risk factor for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and hyperlipidemia. Without intervention, it can lead to severe conditions such as cirrhosis, liver cancer, and the need for liver transplants.
New Theme for 2024:
As Global Fatty Liver Day enters its seventh year, we are excited to share the theme for the next two years: **Act Now, Screen Today!** This theme emphasizes the importance of targeted screening efforts, especially for those with concurrent health conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, which significantly increase the risk for fatty liver disease. By advocating for early detection and regular screenings, we aim to raise awareness and empower individuals to take proactive steps towards maintaining their liver health. Early identification of liver issues allows for timely intervention and appropriate management, potentially preventing severe complications like cirrhosis and liver cancer, and reducing the future need for liver transplants.
Join Us:
As we observe Global Fatty Liver Day 2024, we invite the community to join us in supporting patients, advocating for early detection, and promoting liver health awareness. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by fatty liver disease.
For more information, please contact:
Michael Betel
President and Founder
Fatty Liver Alliance
Michael@fattyliver.ca
About Fatty Liver Alliance:
The Fatty Liver Alliance is dedicated to improving liver health through awareness, education, and support for those affected by fatty liver disease (MASLD/MASH). Our mission is to raise awareness about the risks, causes and complications of fatty liver disease and help those already diagnosed with MASLD and MASH by advocating for access to approved treatments and care.
