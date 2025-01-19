Chilifest Announces Star-Studded Lineup for 37th Annual Music Festival

Chilifest Music Festival

Two Days of Music, Community, and Giving Back on April 4–5, 2025, in Snook, Texas

We’re real proud to bring together some of the biggest names in country and rock for our 37th Chilifest. Each ticket and every sponsor’s support goes straight into helping those in need.” — Dalton Stripling

SNOOK, TX, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chilifest , a two-day Texas music festival known for fusing high-energy country and rock with a heartfelt mission to give back to the Brazos Valley, is tickled to announce our 37th annual lineup! Taking place April 4–5, 2025, this country music festival in Texas draws nearly 40,000 fans who come for a good time—and a good cause.We’re kicking things off on Friday, April 4, with an awesome roster including Treaty Oak Revival, Ole 60, Westbrook, Canaan Bryce, and Highway 6 Band.Then on Saturday, April 5, Koe Wetzel, Ian Munsick, Josh Abbott Band, Sterling Elza, and David Lewis will keep the party going and the crowd rockin’.“We’re real proud to bring together some of the biggest names in country and rock for our 37th Chilifest,” said Dalton Stripling, President of Chilifest. “But we’re more than just a music festival—this is a long-standing tradition of fun, fellowship, and fundraising that invests right back into our local community. Each ticket and every sponsor’s support goes straight into helping those in need throughout the Brazos Valley.”Since day one, Chilifest has raised over $4 million for local charities and nonprofits, making it a true Brazos Valley charity event. A dedicated group of college students runs the entire show, pouring their hearts into combining live music and philanthropy.“Giving back is what Chilifest is all about,” Stripling added. “We invite local charities to get in on the fun, and we’re excited to grow that impact year after year.”Throughout the years, Chilifest has benefited organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Brazos Valley Children’s Museum, Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley, Voices For Children, Kiwanis Club of College Station, and many others.Every spring, Chilifest transforms 15 acres of pastureland in Snook, Texas, into a hoppin’ festival ground, packed with great music, a chili cook-off, and that signature Texas party atmosphere.Don’t miss your chance to experience this one-of-a-kind country music festival in Texas—and do some good while you’re at it! Grab your tickets now at chilifest.org, and join us in celebrating music, community, and giving back.Quick Facts About Chilifest 2025• Dates: April 4–5, 2025• Where: Snook, Texas (15-acre festival grounds)• Headliners: Koe Wetzel, Ian Munsick, Josh Abbott Band, Treaty Oak Revival, and more• Attendance: Around 40,000 partygoers• Total Donations: Over $4 million given to local charitiesAbout ChilifestFounded in 1991, Chilifest is a two-day Texas music festival in Snook focused on raising funds for Brazos Valley charities. Our event features live music, a chili cook-off, and an unforgettable experience for attendees—all while staying true to our guiding purpose: “To offer assistance to thousands of ill, neglected, and less fortunate individuals; as well as to provide funding for the many organizations that tackle life-threatening issues facing so many.” So far, Chilifest has donated over $4 million to worthy causes. Visit https://chilifest.org/ or follow @Chilifest on social media for the latest updates.

