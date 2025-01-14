RTM Law Firm Joins the El Monte Police Department to Bring Holiday Cheer

RTM at the El Monte Toy Drive Toy drive at El Monte RTM Law, APC Logo

RTM Law Firm, APC, supported the El Monte Police Department’s Holiday Toy Drive last December, brightening the holidays for the local community.

When we come together, we create something truly special — not just for the families who receive but for everyone involved.” — Ramin T. Montakab

EL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last December, the spirit of giving came alive in El Monte as the Police Department hosted its annual Holiday Toy Drive, bringing smiles to children and families in need. RTM Law Firm, APC, joined hands with the community, showing its commitment to making the holidays brighter for local families.Principal attorney Ramin T. Montakab and members of the RTM Law Firm team attended the event, embodying the firm’s values of care and connection. The firm’s donation of toys and treats ensured children experienced the magic of the season."$300,000 of toys handed out thanks to the generosity of the community and the hard work of the El Monte Police. It was an honor to play a small part in this amazing event," shared Ramin T. Montakab.The event transformed a local venue into a festive wonderland, filled with laughter, music, and a spirit of unity. Children’s faces lit up as they received toys ranging from colorful dolls to exciting games, gifts that eased the financial burden for many parents while spreading holiday cheer."Moments like these remind us of the beauty of community," Ramin added. "When we come together, we create something truly special — not just for the families who receive but for everyone involved."The Holiday Toy Drive showcased the power of collaboration, with law enforcement, businesses, and volunteers joining forces to support those in need. For RTM Law Firm, it was a chance to go beyond legal advocacy and demonstrate its dedication to the people it serves every day.RTM's participation in the drive reflects a broader commitment to uplifting the community through meaningful initiatives. Whether standing by clients in times of difficulty or supporting local programs, the firm strives to be a source of strength and compassion.For more information about the firm and its community efforts, please visit https://rtmlawfirm.com/ About RTM Law, APCRTM Law, APC Personal Injury Attorney is an award-winning law firm in California that always puts clients’ well-being first. Led by Ramin T. Montakab, the team is composed of accomplished lawyers, medical specialists, case managers, and legal professionals who collaborate to provide each client with the best opportunity for success. Our No Win, No Fee policy enables clients to focus on their recovery and healing, while we fight on their behalf.Attorney Montakab is well-recognized for his fierce advocacy and compassionate approach. He has received numerous mentions, including recognition as a Super Lawyer Rising Star by Thomson Reuters and citations for Autism advocacy and outstanding results in personal injury cases.RTM Law Firm has several offices across California, including in Santa Ana, Bakersfield, Victorville, Los Angeles, Torrance, and San Diego.

RTM Law joins the El Monte Police Holiday Toy Drive

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.