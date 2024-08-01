Woman Saves Life in Fontana Big Rig Crash, Urges Anyone With Information to Come Forward
Jasmine's actions are commendable. It's crucial that accident victims seek early legal help to ensure their rights are protected and they receive the best medical treatment and financial support.”FONTANA, CA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jasmine Torres, a 44-year-old Fontana resident, displayed extraordinary bravery when she rescued a woman trapped in a burning vehicle following a major accident on the westbound 10 freeway in June 24, 2024. The incident involved a big rig and two cars.
Torres, who was driving nearby, witnessed the collision and immediately pulled over. Without hesitation, she ran toward the burning vehicles and managed to pull a woman to safety, risking her own life in the process. Her selfless actions undoubtedly saved the woman's life.
RTM Law, APC | Personal Injury Attorney, the legal team representing her in her accident injury claim, commends her efforts.
"Jasmine's bravery in such a perilous situation is truly inspiring. It's crucial that accident victims seek early legal help to ensure their rights are protected and they receive the best medical treatment and financial support," stated principal attorney Ramin T. Montakab.
Jasmine Torres, reflecting on the incident, said, “At that moment, I didn't think about anything but getting her out of there. I hope she and everyone involved are recovering well. I'm also thankful that I got the help of Ramin immediately. They have been wonderful in assisting me through the entire process.”
RTM Law, APC urges anyone affected by the big rig crash in Fontana, including those in nearby cities such as Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, and Riverside, to come forward. The firm is committed to supporting all individuals whose lives have been affected by this and similar incidents.
"We are here to help," added Atty. Montakab. "Our priority is to protect the rights of vehicle accident victims and ensure they receive the care and compensation they deserve."
Ref: CHP Report Number 9855-2024-01791, NCIC 9855 Officer ID 021873
