RTM Law, APC Offers Support for Victims of the Orange County Airport Fire

RTM Law, APC is offering support for those who have been impacted by the devastating Orange County airport fire.

You don't need more uncertainty. You need answers, and you deserve justice for what you've been through. Reach out to us today." — Ramin T. Montakab

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RTM Law, APC is offering support for those who have been impacted by the devastating Orange County Airport Fire . With over 23,000 acres burned, 160 structures destroyed, and numerous communities affected across Orange and Riverside Counties, the fire has left many families and businesses facing significant challenges.Residents of areas such as El Cariso Village, Deckert Canyon, and Holy Jim Canyon have seen homes, businesses, and vital infrastructure damaged or lost. As those affected begin to navigate their recovery process, RTM Law, APC is here to offer legal assistance to help fire victims secure the compensation they deserve for their losses.“Our firm is committed to helping victims of the Orange County Airport Fire rebuild their lives,” said principal attorney Ramin T Montakab. “We know the recovery process can be overwhelming, and we’re ready to stand by those affected, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their property damage, lost income, and personal injuries.”Legal Claims for Fire VictimsRTM Law, APC is accepting cases from individuals and families affected by the Airport Fire. The firm is equipped to handle a variety of claims, including:Inverse Condemnation – Victims may file a claim against public or private entities responsible for causing the fire, such as a public works crew whose machinery started the blaze. This can include compensation for property damage and lost belongings.Negligence Claims – Victims can pursue claims if the fire was caused by negligent actions, such as operating equipment in unsafe conditions. These claims can lead to compensation for a wider range of losses, including personal injury and lost income.For many fire victims, dealing with insurance companies can be a difficult and frustrating process. Our legal team is prepared to assist clients with insurance disputes to ensure they receive fair compensation for their losses. We will also investigate all potentially responsible parties, including contractors and equipment manufacturers, to maximize compensation.Act Quickly to Protect Your RightsVictims of the Orange County Airport Fire have limited time to file claims. Under California law, claims for property damage and personal injury must be filed within six months of the date of the fire. We encourage those affected to contact the firm immediately to ensure their legal rights are protected.Atty Montakab: “You don’t need more uncertainty. You need answers, and you deserve justice for what you’ve been through. Reach out to us today.”For more information, please contact:Atty. Ramin MontakabRTM Law, APC | Personal Injury AttorneyPhone: (949) 287-4342Email: info@rtmlawfirm.comWebsite: https://rtmlawfirm.com/ About RTM Law, APC | Personal Injury AttorneyRTM Law is an award-winning personal injury firm in California that always puts clients’ well-being first. Led by Ramin T. Montakab, the team is composed of accomplished lawyers, medical specialists, case managers, and legal professionals who collaborate to provide each client with the best opportunity for success. Our No Win, No Fee policy enables clients to focus on their recovery and healing, while we fight on their behalf. Attorney Montakab is well-recognized for his fierce advocacy and compassionate approach. He has received numerous mentions, including recognition as a Super Lawyer Rising Star by Thomson Reuters and citations for Autism advocacy and outstanding results in personal injury cases.RTM Law Firm has several offices across California, including in Santa Ana, Bakersfield, Victorville, Los Angeles, Torrance, and San Diego.

