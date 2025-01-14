KORYEAH DWANYEN & TED PRYOR SHAKE IT OFF LIVE, ON SUNDAY NITE

TED PYROR & KORYEAH DWANYEN LUCAS A. FERRARA & MERT ROBERTS

We’ll heal all that irks you. Or, we’ll just irk you a heck of a lot more!” — Lucas A. Ferrara, co-Host

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, January 19, 2025, from 7-9 PM (Eastern), Koryeah Dwanyen and Ted Pryor will join Mert Roberts and Lucas A. Ferrara on AM970 ’s hottest new radio talk show, “ SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE! Koryeah Dwanyen, author of "Undercover Heartbreak: A Memoir of Trust & Trauma," will talk about being deceived by a man who seemed to “have it all.” She will discuss themes of love, trust, and betrayal, illustrating how even the smartest among us can fall victim to manipulation. Her gripping memoir is not just a story of heartbreak but also a testament to strength, resilience, and the courage to love again.Ted Pryor, the World Kickboxing Association Super Middleweight World Champion from 1982 to 1985, has released a new book titled "3X World Champ: The Death-Defying True Story of a Kickboxer Turned Drug Smuggler ... Turned Business Icon.” Published in December 2024, this memoir explores Pryor's remarkable life journey, including his involvement in marijuana trafficking, interactions with the Miami mafia, and his eventual redemption.Join Koryeah, Ted, and the entire SHAKE IT OFF team, live—Sunday, January 19, 2025--from 7-9 PM (Eastern) by tuning in to AM970 radio (if you’re in the New York Tri-State area), or you can listen to the broadcast here: https://shakeitofflive.com/ Should you miss the live program, catch us 24/7 on your favorite “podcatcher” of choice – including, Amazon, Apple, iHeart, Spotify, and YouTube, among others.We’ll heal all that irks you. Or, we’ll just irk you a heck of a lot more!

PROMO FOR JANUARY 19, 2025 SHOW WITH TED PRYOR + KORYEAH DWANYEN

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.