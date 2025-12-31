Two Films. One Filmmaker. The Uncompromising Vision of Abdullah Khan.

ABDULLAH KAHN (center) with GEORGE MACKAY (left) and JAYSOL DOY (right) FIND THE LIGHT POSTER PATH TO ECSTASY POSTER

Khan's Critically Acclaimed Short Films Now Streaming on Reveel.net

Both films come from a place of wanting to understand the emotional weight young people carry in silence” — Abdullah Khan, Writer/Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIND THE LIGHT and PATH TO ECSTASY , two acclaimed dramatic short films from writer–director Abdullah Khan, are now streaming FREE on Reveel.net Together, they showcase a filmmaker whose work confronts trauma, identity, and the fragile search for belonging with stark honesty and emotional precision.ABOUT THE FILMMAKER: ABDULLAH KHANAbdullah Khan is a rising writer–director whose films explore the inner lives of young people navigating violence, abandonment, and the desperate need to be seen. His work blends grounded realism with atmospheric tension, anchored by intimate performances and a recurring ensemble of emerging British talent.Khan’s films have earned attention for their emotional clarity, visual restraint, and unflinching look at adolescence under pressure. As he recently noted:“Both films come from a place of wanting to understand the emotional weight young people carry in silence. I’m drawn to characters who are fighting battles no one else sees, and I try to approach their stories with honesty, restraint, and compassion. If these films help someone feel less alone, then they’ve done their job.”________________________________________FIND THE LIGHT (2022)A boy on the brink confronts the darkness inside him.Synopsis:A young boy, suffocating under emotional and psychological strain, attempts to end his life—only to discover a flicker of purpose in the aftermath. Find the Light is a stark, haunting portrait of a child pushed to the edge, rendered with visual restraint and emotional force.Cast:• George MacKay — Lifeguard• Jaysol Doy — Zak Anwar• Seema Bowri — Mother• Amerjit Deu — Father• Craig McGinlay — Lifeguard• Spencer Allum — Jack• Finlay Vane — Last• Harry Miller — Nick• Ben Gonzales — Asian Boy• Juwayriyya Khan — Muslim Girl• Aaron Ibn Ibrahim — Black Boy• Rhys Stone — LouisKey Crew:• Writer/Director: Abdullah Khan• Producers: Abdullah Khan, Lucas A. Ferrara• Executive Producer: Cameron Krogh Stone• Production Manager: Steven Jeram• Cinematography: Arran Green• Editors: Carly Brown, Ruda Santos, Abdullah Khan• Music: Hollie Buhagiar• Casting: Sydney Aldridge, Camilla Arthur• Production Design: Mikolaj Wasowski• Sound: Rufus Ambler, Michael F. Bates, David Salvatierra________________________________________PATH TO ECSTASY (2023)A teenager spirals into danger while searching for connection.Synopsis:Abandoned by his alcoholic stepfather, a lost teen is drawn into a volatile world where belonging, addiction, and self destruction collide. Path to Ecstasy is a tense, character driven mystery drama about the cost of wanting to matter.Cast:• Louis Ashbourne Serkis — Adam• Laura Main — Melanie• Michael Jibson — Richard• Amir Wilson — David• Mimi Slinger — Emma• Georgia Pemberton — Marnie• Molly Osborne — Mysterious Girl• Spencer Allum — Jack• Ken Christiansen — Bouncer• Omi Mantri — Jay• Harry Miller — Nick• Tom Taylor — RyanKey Crew:• Writer/Director: Abdullah Khan• Producers: Abdullah Khan, Lucas A. Ferrara• Line Producer: Max Marlow• Cinematography: Carmen Pellon Brussosa (2nd Unit DP)• Editor: Abdullah Khan• Music: Hollie Buhagiar; additional music by Darrin Huss / Psyche• Casting Director: Sydney Aldridge• Production Design: George Syborn• Costume Design: Ilaria Mosca• Hair & Make Up: Anna Cichon, Roxy Ley, Emma Procter, Sarah Lily• Sound: Rufus Ambler, Michael F. Bates, Andrea Calaprice, Andrea Cremonini, Keith Morrison________________________________________WATCH BOTH FILMS NOW — FREE ON REVEEL.NETNo subscription. No paywall. Just two powerful, character driven stories from a filmmaker defining his generation.As New York attorney, law professor, and award-winning film producer Lucas A. Ferrara noted:“Abdullah’s work refuses to look away. He tells stories about young people who are too often ignored or misunderstood, and he does it with a level of emotional clarity that’s rare. Producing these films wasn’t just about supporting a filmmaker — it was about amplifying voices that deserve to be heard.”Stream now at: REVEEL.NET

