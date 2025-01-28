Lewis, INSP Network to Receive 2025 WRMA Honors This Fall

WRMA Medallion

2025 WRMA Top Honors Announced

We are pleased to recognize author Preston Lewis and the INSP Network as outstanding examples of the Will Rogers Legacy. ” — Chris Enss, Executive Director of the Will Rogers Medallion Award

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versatile, award-winning western author Preston Lewis and the top-ten cable television network INSP, have been named 2025 recipients of the Will Rogers Medallion Award’s Lifetime Achievement and Golden Lariat awards to be presented Nov. 1 at Tulsa’s Hard Rock Hotel.Named in honor of Oklahoma native and American humorist, social commentator and performer Will Rogers (1879–1935), the WRMA annually recognizes outstanding creative works and authors devoted to chronicling the legacy of the American West and its peoples. The Lifetime Achievement Award honors the exemplary careers of creators whose works embody the western spirit. The Golden Lariat is given to individuals or organizations for support of WRMA and its goals of furthering the legacy of the American West in the public consciousness.Lewis is the author or co-author of 57 novels and nonfiction works, primarily on the American West. He has received six gold, two silver and two bronze Will Rogers Medallions for traditional westerns, short stories, written western humor and nonfiction articles. During his long career he’s also earned two Spur Awards from Western Writers of America (WWA) and three Elmer Kelton Awards from the West Texas Historical Association (WTHA) for best creative work on West Texas.In 2010, INSP rebranded to an ad-supported entertainment television network. Soon after, they made the decision to populate their lineup with classic Westerns. That decision resulted in extraordinary viewership growth, proving that audiences continue to embrace the culture, characters and stories that shaped the American frontier. INSP enjoyed 172 consecutive weeks as a top ten cable network, as confirmed by Nielsen data. Headquartered in Indian Land, SC (Charlotte, NC DMA) the network continues its journey under the leadership of President and CEO, David Cerullo.WRMA Executive Director Chris Enss said, “We are pleased to recognize author Preston Lewis and the INSP Network as outstanding examples of the Will Rogers Legacy. Both do an exceptional job of promoting the Western genre and the impact of their contributions are undeniable.”Each year WRMA gold, silver and bronze medallions are presented to authors, poets, songwriters, filmmakers and other creators in 20-plus categories in recognition of outstanding works portraying the American West and its peoples.A Texas native who now lives in San Angelo, Lewis in 2021 was inducted into the Texas Institute of Letters for his literary accomplishments. He published his first Western novel in 1981 and since then has written a mix of traditional and comic westerns as well as historical novels and nonfiction works on the Old West. He is a past president of both WWA and WTHA, which named him a fellow in 2016. His books have been released by both New York and Texas publishers. In 2021 he and his wife, Harriet Kocher Lewis, established the award-winning Bariso Press, which has published books on the American West, West Texas history, World War II and artificial intelligence.INSP’s programming features Western films featuring John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, Audey Murphey, Jimmy Stewart, etc., as well as classic television series such as Gunsmoke, Bonanza, Wagon Train, The High Chaparral, Rawhide, The Virginian, Tales of Wells Fargo, and The Rifleman. As the network grew, it began production of original Westerns such as ELKHORN, a period drama depicting the life and times of a young Theodore Roosevelt and his experience in the Dakota Badlands. Recently, INSP incorporated a cowboy hat in its new logo to emphasize the network’s focus on all things western.In May 2022, INSP launched a F.A.S.T. channel, (free ad-supported streaming television) Cowboy Way Channel. In 2024 it was rebranded to WESTERN BOUND. INSP’s overall focus on family friendly and Western-focused programming is responsible not only for the network’s success but also for introducing contemporary Americans to the rich values and the enduring legacy of the American West.Through its awards program, WRMA seeks to encourage, enhance and expand creative works devoted to the deep legacy of the American West. Additional information on WRMA and its award programs is available from Executive Director Enss at gvcenss@aol.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.